Counting the ways Notre Dame football can evolve into a Top 10 team





SOUTH BEND If pinpointing when a team’s captains would be revealed and a confirmed starting quarterback were part of the preseason ranking process, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and his Irishmen is expected to rebuild in 2021 . Actually, voting in a preseason poll isn’t terribly scientific than that. I had barely seen more than a single session of stretching and skipping from the team I covered, ND, before having to turn in my vote for the AP preseason rankings earlier this week. That’s infinitely more than I personally observed in 2021 from the other 129 FBS teams. Nevertheless, my voting philosophy is to try and rank the top 25 teams based on what they will become and how they will end the season rather than a snapshot of where they are in early August. Practice Observations:Marist Liufau leads list of notable performances from Notre Dame football training Chat Transcription: Talking about early impressions of the Notre Dame camp, what’s next in recruiting? So when Notre Dame completely opened up Thursday’s training session to the media, the sixth of the training camp, I didn’t expect to see the number 8 team in the country since I voted for the Irish. But I saw enough signs through a 20-minute scrimmage, some telltale seven-to-seven bouts, exercises, and, yes, more stretching to believe this could be an evolving reality. Kelly also revealed after practicing with the media, even as he postponed publicly naming captains for the second time in a week (postponing this time until Friday afternoon) and keeping Jack Coan/Drew Pyne’s gambling game going (presumably until early next week). week, according to Kelly). Were very, very close, Kelly said his No. 1 QB decision became a public record, originally set for today. Really, really, really close. QB ambiguity aside, here are five early training camp storylines that confirm to me that plopping the Irish between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 9 North Carolina on my ballot wasn’t the dumbest thing I could have done. By the way, the AP poll falls Monday at noon EDT. Irish receivers are turning the corner Kelly called the summer progress his senior wide receiver group forged as transformational. Not surprising given their pedigree. Unexpected, however, due to their track record of injuries and inconsistencies. Welcome, because that was the position group furthest from what the other three College Football Playoff teams flashed in the postseason. When asked Thursday if there were any defensive counterparts in the transformational realm this summer, Kelly said he could easily name 10 that have at least hit that bar from a physical makeover standpoint. He eventually identified five. Three of them were cornerbacks, the position group least like a top 10 team last spring. Sophomore Clarence Lewis. Bounceback senior TaRiq Bracy. And a converted wide receiver who stepped into the starting position, vacated by former graduate transfer Nick McCloud. Cam Hart has been incredible this summer, Kelly said of the 6-3, 205-pound junior, on track to become a starter for the first time in his career. Were quite enthusiastic about this group and the way they trained. Now we have to get that on the field. That’s football, right? You have to transfer that from the weight room to the football field. Notre Dame quarterback room has depth The only positive thing about Kelly’s quarterback depth chart postponement was his response on Thursday about what matters most in the decision. Of course, there were the standard elements: throwing accuracy, the ability to play the chess game on the line of scrimmage, leadership. But getting the ball deep into the field was the first criterion out of his mouth. I think everyone in this room who emailed me about throwing the ball across the field heard you, Kelly said. Based on what happened in the field on Thursday, it wasn’t just lip service. The Irish QBs pushed the vertical passing game early and often. Two of the transformational senior trustees Lawrence Keys III and Braden Lenzy were consistent threats throughout. Most impressive, however, was Kevin Austin Jr. Immature as a freshman, suspended as a sophomore, sidelined by a twice broken foot as a junior for most of 2020, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior was the most impressive offensive player on the field Thursday. We’d show him, Kelly said. He won’t just be a man running across the field. You’re going to see him cut across the field and open up the opportunity for him to run and catch. Kyle Hamilton ‘is an eraser’ What happens if your best returning player is also one of your most improved players from 2020? The Irish Offense struggles in practice to get the ball to sophomore Michael Mayer, the ND’s leading returning receiver (42 catches for 450 yards and 2 TDs) and the most prolific freshman tight end in school history at Tight End U. Kyle Hamilton is an eraser, Kelly said. So if you have a player like that who can take a player like Mike Mayer with him, imagine what he can do with others. He is tall. He is slim. He is athletic. Can fit in the loop. I mean, you don’t get many players of that caliber. And here’s the good thing about it: He’s a lot more aware of where he is in the big picture now than he was last year. And what I mean specifically by that is that this is an important year for him, and he knows it. So his focus, his attention to detail and he wants to be a leader in this football team. He’s now locked into those things this year. And we are the beneficiaries, Notre Dame football. Upcoming surprises The small sample size makes it a bit irresponsible to jump to conclusions, but freshman running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs, wide receiver Deion Colzie and offensive tackle Joe Alt certainly made a strong impression on Thursday. And judging by Kelly’s comments about them, it didn’t sound like it was the first time in six training camps that that was the case. The 6-8, 305-pound Alt 246 lb, per Kelly, when they started recruiting him, got some reps on Thursday with the 2s on the right. The 6-5, 207-pound Colzie, meanwhile, showed speed and physicality in drills and scrimmage on his routes, while Diggs (6-0, 206) and Estime (6-0, 228) pounded the No. 2 defense. They both have soft hands, Kelly said of his fourth and fifth backs. Their instincts are excellent and they are wonderful children. Really, happy with both. At the other end of the spectrum, on the right, is attacking guard Cain Madden, who is celebrating his 25th birthday in just over four months. More of a mystery than a surprise, the curiosity in camp was to see if Marshall’s 6-3, 310-pound grad transfer on the field looked like the All-American he was portrayed by so many of the college football players. preseason magazines and websites. He’s tough. He’s physical, Kelly said with a smile. When you evaluate a guard, you are not evaluating strictly based on what he does, but what he does within the combination. He makes our combinations better, whether it be combinations with the tackles or combinations with the center. Notre Dame has chemistry so far Thanks to the 95 per cent vaccination rate of teams for COVID-19, Irish players have been able to do so much off the field in team building that they were unable last season due to strict protocols in 2020 and last spring. It’s exciting because at Notre Dame it’s a real brotherhood here, senior safety Houston Griffith said of the shift. We are always together. We depend on each other for many things, and just being able to eat together again is something we enjoy. Watch a movie together. All those things will help us go into the season and just build that community and just build that brotherhood that we need as we go out and play against some of these teams that are coming up. Despite only having nine returning starters, Kelly said it’s a team that is growing up quickly. Their attitude was excellent in the way they handled themselves,” said Kelly. “You really don’t know how your football team will react until you’re on the pitch. Now we haven’t had any hardship on any level, except it’s been hot. We had a little lightning. I mean, cmon. But early signs show that this team carried itself all summer and the first six days. And having fun coaching. Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndinsider.com/story/sports/football/2021/08/12/counting-ways-notre-dame-football-may-evolve-into-top-10-team/8117451002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos