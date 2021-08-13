Northwestern Seeks Third Consecutive CBC Crown





All three play well, said Warriors coach Kevin Fraker. They fought it in the playoffs. Were ready to go from there and be the best team we can move forward as a team. Errett won the playoff to be the team’s first singles player this fall, while Yeager moves into second singles. Leah Fraker will play either the third singles or the first doubles. caption Northwestern junior Leah Fraker prepares to return the ball during their game against Greeneview last season. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOGRAPH BY MICHAEL COOPER Seniors Anna Winkleman and Mara Songer and juniors Liz Arnold, Hannah Haley, Grace Estes and Delanie Miller will all compete for a place on the Warriors doubles teams, he said. Winning CBC is always a goal, said Kevin Fraker. I think any of the three singles players could be number 1 on most teams. Were really blessed to have the opportunity to bring those singles players out every game. A year ago, Leah Fraker moved up to the districts as a single player, while Errett and Yeager’s doubles team also moved on to the districts. The Warriors will be using several doubles this year to prepare for a deep run in the postseason, Fraker said. Our focus for the summer was to look at numerous doubles strategy to improve in that area and maybe win some matches at the district tournament and give ourselves a chance to get as far ahead as possible, Kevin Fraker said. We were going to try to turn those strongest players into doubles as much as possible. With 22 players and three teams, the program is bigger than ever. The Warriors will field varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams this season. The school started a high school program a few years ago, Kevin Fraker said, which has increased their numbers. We were very blessed as a team at this point, he said. The Warriors opened the season on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Chaminade-Julienne, including singles wins over Errett and Yeager and doubles wins over Fraker and Winkleman. Were now rolling and trying to enjoy being a team especially after last year said Kevin Fraker. Were happy to have a team together and compete and stay healthy. PLAYERS TO WATCH Leah Fraker, Northwest: The junior went 23-3 a year ago, promoted to the districts and earned CBC Player of the Year. Taylor Errett, Northwest: The sophomore went 19-4 in the first-second singles last fall, earning All-CBC first team honors. Macy Yeager, Northwest: The junior went 18-2 in the third singles, earning All-CBC first team honors for the second straight year. Olivia Walrath, Tecumseh: The junior went 13-3 in the first singles last fall, earning All-CBC first team honors. Ava Sullivan, Kenton Ridge: The senior went 7-5 in the first singles a year ago en route to All-CBC second team honors.

