Kick-off times a mixed bag for area football teams | Sport

When making plans to participate in regular high school football games this fall, fans should adopt a playoff mentality.

That’s because several area teams have moved their start times to 7:00 PM before kick-off

For years, regular football games started only at 7:30 PM. When the playoffs rolled around, the TSSAA had a standard kick-off time of 7 p.m. It was pretty clear.

But this season, fans will have to check their schedules or risk being late. It’s an uneven mix of teams sticking to 7:30 and others going to 7.

At Daniel Boone, nine of the Trailblazers games start at 7 p.m. The only exception is a game at 7:30 p.m. in Elizabethton on September 10. discuss change.

Were not in that league for football, but the 6A grade schools all went to 7pm, Good said. That’s how it started for us. We talked and our league decided to make the change.

There are several logical reasons for an earlier start time, and at the top of the list is the end time for games.

Football can finish around 9 or 9:15 pm, meaning most people can be home by 10 or 10:15 am, rather than closer to 11, Good said.

Also, the 7pm start shouldn’t be a problem for the vast majority of fans.

Most everyone is here at 7 anyway, Good said. The gates open at 5am and people arrive and hang out until the game starts.

Another reason for moving games to 7 a.m. was mentioned by Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter.

This way you don’t have to change anything for the playoffs, he said. All games are at 7pm, so you have one (pregame) schedule for the entire season.

Travel can be a concern for matches against teams from outside the region. But Daniel Boone was able to keep the 7 p.m. kick-off for his home game against Christian Academy of Knoxville.

They had no problem with it, Good said.

All Science Hills games start at 7:00 PM. Dobyns-Bennett will start eight times at 7 p.m. with two road races, Greeneville and Oak Ridge, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

But not all teams make a change. Elizabethton will play Science Hill in the season opener on August 20 at 7 p.m., but all other matches for the Cyclones are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Head coach Shawn Witten said it is a preference for his team.

Meanwhile, Unicoi County plays all its games at 7:30 PM.

I don’t think our league has ever had an official discussion, Rice said of the Class 3A region. Personally, I like 7:30 am. Maybe it’s the tradition of it.

But I see both sides of it. I’m sure the earlier start is a big hit with the media. But if you have a parent who finishes work at 6am, the 7:30pm start time may work better.

One area Rice said could be a problem starting earlier is the August and early September heat.

Later, the lake starts to cool down, Rice said. These last two training days were as hot as I can remember. It’s been sweltering hot. We tried to take water breaks and exercise where we could.

Unicois first game this year is at non-region opponent Northview Academy in Kodak. That game will be one of five kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. for Northview, which also has five games starting at 7 p.m. That’s something Rice said he definitely wants to avoid in the future.

If all the coaches in our league voted to go to 7, I would support that, Rice said. But I want all our games to start at the same time, either all at 7am or all at 7:30am.

Most smaller schools stick to 7:30 a.m., but there are exceptions. Class 2A South Greene has six games for 7 hours.