No good deed goes unpunished, as Daniil Medvedev learned yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Everyone likes rivalry, gossip and light-hearted frenzy in sport. No one wants to see it go too far, but competition and mutual respect leading to heated clashes on the pitch is pure entertainment. Big egos and confidence are a big factor in the mindset of various athletes, and that’s what makes seeing an overtly polite player so interesting and fun to watch. They are like unicorns in the wild, not very common, but full of happiness and rainbows.

We can have fun with Philip Rivers all we want to say things like dadgummit or Andrew Luck for give compliments to pass rushers who hit him, but you have to admit it’s kind of refreshing to see people so nice or healthy competing at an elite level.

However, tennis does not like it. In fact, it seems that tennis doesn’t want its players to say: something each other during a match. Yesterday, the world number two, Daniil Medvedev, hit a high ball straight into his opponent, Alexander Bublik. Getting hit anywhere by a smash from one of the best tennis players in the world would hurt. Bublik, however, could barely return the ball. He just about had to hang up his racket and pray. The ball hit Bublik’s racket and was even on course to bounce on Medvedev’s side of the field. near Medvedev was unaware that the ball hit Bublik’s racket. He thought it bounced off Bublik’s face. Medvedev promptly tried to apologize to his opponent and yelled sorry before crushing Bubliks, this time returning for the point. But Medvedev did not understand that point, for a very peculiar reason.

Chair UmpireAurlie Pie, a gold badge referee (meaning she has been allowed to direct Grand Slam events as well as ATP World Tour and WTA matches, a very high honor for tennis officials), ruled that Medvedevs regretted as a hindrance to Bublik and diverted his attention from the rally. I understand the sentiment behind this line. You don’t want one player offering the other brain teasers in the middle of the match. How should Novak Djokovic place a perfectly executed drop shot while trying to figure out how a cowboy can ride into town on Friday and leave three days later on Friday?* Each player must be in a state of absolute focus to present the best tennis product at all times. But I’m sorry? Come on! That’s not a distraction.

G/O Media may receive a commission

Keep in mind that Bublik was sprawled on the floor when Medvedev muttered his apologies. Bublik was unable to return what Medvedev was about to dish out. Medvedev’s final blow after saying sorry was just a formality, an obligation of the sport. Not to mention, we hear tennis players growling and exhaling sharply on the court all the time. Why aren’t those barriers? Of course, they fall under different circumstances. Medvedev’s sorry was after his swing and had nothing to do with growling while swinging, but does that mean if Medvedev had said sorry when he came down for his next smash it would have been okay? I’m curious how the rulebook would interpret that.

Even Bublik laughed at the statement. He thought he must be hindered because of the hard blow with his racket on the clay when he fell to the ground. Medvedev was understandably frustrated by the call and told the referee that this moment would be on Tennis TV, presumably because Medvedev believed tennis fans (and sports writers!) would give the referee a new one online. Bing!

Medvedev had no problems finishing the match. He won 4-6; 6-3; 6-4, but still insists the call was unbelievable.

*His horse has been given the name Friday. The more you know