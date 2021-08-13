Sports
IE Varsitys Preseason Top 10 Rankings – Press Enterprise
Here are the IE Varsity Preseason Top 10 Rankings for the Fall 2021 High School Football Season.
DOMESTIC TOP 10
1. CENTENNIAL (4-1 in the spring; 9-3 in 2019)
Outlook: The Huskies have another challenging nonleague schedule and will aim to return to the top of the Big VIII League standings. The offense will continue to bring in big numbers, with quarterbacks Carson Conklin and Izzy Carter both returning. Centennial’s defense will include a star-studded secondary led by senior Jaden Mickey and junior Aaron Williams.
Season opener: August 27 vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic
2. NORCO (5-0 in Spring; 8-3 in 2019)
Outlook: The Cougars finished the spring season at the top of this ranking and will try to carry that success over to the fall season. Quarterback Kyle Crum is back to lead the charge, and the running game will be even stronger with the return of Jaydn Ott. Norcos’ defense has a lot of potential too, with GJ Delatorre and Chase Miller as returning starters.
Season opener: August 20 at Vista Murrieta
3. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0 in Spring; 8-4 in 2019)
Outlook: The Broncos were impressive in the spring and will be looking for the third straight Southwestern League championship. Senior quarterback Brady Jones is back to lead the charge, and UCLA-bound tight end Jack Pedersen has returned for his senior season. The defense is led by linebacker AJ Poyer and Vista Murrieta always excels in special teams.
Season opener: August 20 vs. Norco
4. APPLE VALLEY (5-0 in the spring; 9-2 in 2019)
Outlook: The Sun Devils are the clear frontrunner in the Mojave River League, but the program is looking to take another step forward with nonleague games against the likes of Mission Viejo and Murrieta Valley. Michigan-bound Jayden Denegal is back to lead the charge for a third season. The defense, led by linebacker Gavin Hambrick, only allowed 12.3 points per game in the spring.
Season opener: August 20 at Mission Viejo
5. DAMIEN (5-1 in spring; 5-6 in 2019)
Outlook: The Spartans are making big strides under Matt Bechtel and the program has a chance to claim the Baseline League championship this season. Upland transfer Rahim Wright and Dylan Gutierrez battle for the quarterback position. Damien’s greatest strength appears up front with linemen Tyler Palm and Ramsey Qishta leading the way. The secondary will be another strong point.
Season opener: August 26 vs. Loyola
6. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-2 in spring; 8-3 in 2019)
Outlook: The Nighthawks will once again have one of the most prolific offensive units in the area, with senior quarterback Brandon Rose (Utah) and junior receiver Tiger Bachmeier among the best in their positions. The big question is on the other side of the ball. Murrieta Valley will have to improve on the 37.4 points per game it allowed in the spring to win the Southwestern League title.
Season opener: August 20 vs. Paloma Valley
7. ETIWANDA (4-0 in the spring; 6-6 in 2019)
Outlook: As expected, the Eagles are well on their way to becoming one of the better programs with Nick Baiz at the helm. Etiwanda had a good showing in the spring and will be looking to take the Baseline League title with some returning starters. Jordan Williams is a great playmaker as a running back or receiver. The defense is led by senior linemen Dejon Roney and Tony McGee.
Season opener: August 20 vs. aquino
8. CHAPARRAL (4-1 in the spring; 7-4 in 2019)
Outlook: Chaparral is the third Southwestern League team in this ranking and the Pumas should be back in the mix for a league championship this season. The offense lost some talented linemen upon graduation, but junior quarterback Caron Tyler and senior running back Hunter Roddy are poised for big seasons. The defense should be strong with linebacker Cody Stordahl leading the way.
Season opener: August 20 vs. San Marcos Mission Hills
Sources
2/ https://www.pe.com/2021/08/12/inland-football-preview-ie-varsitys-preseason-top-10-rankings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]