IE Varsitys Preseason Top 10 Rankings – Press Enterprise

Here are the IE Varsity Preseason Top 10 Rankings for the Fall 2021 High School Football Season.

DOMESTIC TOP 10

1. CENTENNIAL (4-1 in the spring; 9-3 in 2019)

Outlook: The Huskies have another challenging nonleague schedule and will aim to return to the top of the Big VIII League standings. The offense will continue to bring in big numbers, with quarterbacks Carson Conklin and Izzy Carter both returning. Centennial’s defense will include a star-studded secondary led by senior Jaden Mickey and junior Aaron Williams.

Season opener: August 27 vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic

2. NORCO (5-0 in Spring; 8-3 in 2019)

Outlook: The Cougars finished the spring season at the top of this ranking and will try to carry that success over to the fall season. Quarterback Kyle Crum is back to lead the charge, and the running game will be even stronger with the return of Jaydn Ott. Norcos’ defense has a lot of potential too, with GJ Delatorre and Chase Miller as returning starters.

Season opener: August 20 at Vista Murrieta

3. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0 in Spring; 8-4 in 2019)

Outlook: The Broncos were impressive in the spring and will be looking for the third straight Southwestern League championship. Senior quarterback Brady Jones is back to lead the charge, and UCLA-bound tight end Jack Pedersen has returned for his senior season. The defense is led by linebacker AJ Poyer and Vista Murrieta always excels in special teams.

Season opener: August 20 vs. Norco

4. APPLE VALLEY (5-0 in the spring; 9-2 in 2019)

Outlook: The Sun Devils are the clear frontrunner in the Mojave River League, but the program is looking to take another step forward with nonleague games against the likes of Mission Viejo and Murrieta Valley. Michigan-bound Jayden Denegal is back to lead the charge for a third season. The defense, led by linebacker Gavin Hambrick, only allowed 12.3 points per game in the spring.

Season opener: August 20 at Mission Viejo

5. DAMIEN (5-1 in spring; 5-6 in 2019)

Outlook: The Spartans are making big strides under Matt Bechtel and the program has a chance to claim the Baseline League championship this season. Upland transfer Rahim Wright and Dylan Gutierrez battle for the quarterback position. Damien’s greatest strength appears up front with linemen Tyler Palm and Ramsey Qishta leading the way. The secondary will be another strong point.

Season opener: August 26 vs. Loyola

6. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-2 in spring; 8-3 in 2019)

Outlook: The Nighthawks will once again have one of the most prolific offensive units in the area, with senior quarterback Brandon Rose (Utah) and junior receiver Tiger Bachmeier among the best in their positions. The big question is on the other side of the ball. Murrieta Valley will have to improve on the 37.4 points per game it allowed in the spring to win the Southwestern League title.

Season opener: August 20 vs. Paloma Valley

7. ETIWANDA (4-0 in the spring; 6-6 in 2019)

Outlook: As expected, the Eagles are well on their way to becoming one of the better programs with Nick Baiz at the helm. Etiwanda had a good showing in the spring and will be looking to take the Baseline League title with some returning starters. Jordan Williams is a great playmaker as a running back or receiver. The defense is led by senior linemen Dejon Roney and Tony McGee.

Season opener: August 20 vs. aquino

8. CHAPARRAL (4-1 in the spring; 7-4 in 2019)

Outlook: Chaparral is the third Southwestern League team in this ranking and the Pumas should be back in the mix for a league championship this season. The offense lost some talented linemen upon graduation, but junior quarterback Caron Tyler and senior running back Hunter Roddy are poised for big seasons. The defense should be strong with linebacker Cody Stordahl leading the way.

Season opener: August 20 vs. San Marcos Mission Hills