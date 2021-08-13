BYU Cougars Sponsorship Offers to Cover Tuition for Walk-on Soccer Team Members

BYU’s athletics department helped identify opportunities for each member of the football team to sign endorsement agreements with a sponsor that would cover the cost of their tuition for at least one year.

The scheme — which is possible because of recent NCAA rule changes that allow college athletes to monetize their names, images, and likenesses (NIL) — was announced at a team meeting this week. All 123 members of the Cougars football program were offered an endorsement deal with the protein bar company Built Brands.

Scholarship players can receive $1,000 each for representing the company. The 36 walk-on players on the roster received what amounts to privately funded scholarships, though the players will be paid directly and can spend that money any way they want, according to associate athletic director Gary Veron.

“We’re trying to put BYU on the map for all the right reasons,” said Veron, who helps coordinate the department’s new NIL program for athletes. “We knew it would be exciting to be the first to dance in this area.”

Veron told ESPN that the school’s compliance staff and attorneys made sure that the general offer to players from a company that is also a sponsor of the athletic department did not violate any of the NCAA’s new rules.

Leading up to the rule changes this summer, NCAA leaders proposed restrictions that would have prevented a school from making deals on behalf of its players or allowing players to make deals with a company that also had a business partnership with the school. The NCAA was prompted to revise its longstanding amateurism rules by July 1 through a series of new laws in more than a dozen states banning the organization’s old restrictions on money-making players. Due to legal concerns, the NCAA has chosen not to impose many restrictions and instead takes an unusually hands-off approach to regulating the new college athlete endorsement market.

In states that don’t have NIL laws, the NCAA told each school to come up with its own policy with the loose guideline to make sure athletes didn’t accept money as incentive for recruiting or as “payment for play,” both of which remain violations. of NCAA policy. As a result, some states that have pushed for change have laws that are now more restrictive and prescriptive than the NCAA’s rules. Utah has no state law. In several states, the arrangement made by BYU on behalf of its players is said to be illegal.

“We feel blessed because we don’t have a state law,” Veron said.

Athletes must provide some service or consideration to demonstrate that the payments they receive are not just for their athletic performance. BYU football players will earn their sponsorship money by wearing the Built Brands logo on their practice helmets and by attending at least one “experience event” with the company this year.

Walk-ons, as they get more money, have to attend two such events and also promote the company on social media. Veron said that while BYU helped set up the deal, Built pays the players directly.

Veron said BYU hasn’t consulted with NCAA officials to make sure it wasn’t crossing loosely defined lines. An NCAA spokesperson did not respond to questions about the deal.

“This is new territory for everyone,” Veron said. “The NCAA has been withdrawn from guidance. I hope they stay out of this completely.”

The deals for each player are scheduled for a year. Built Brands has not pledged to repeat the same offering next year, but Veron said he doesn’t think the company will stop in the future. Built also signed a new multi-year sponsorship with the school.

Head coach Kalani Sitake said he was overcome with emotion after discussing the deal with Built CEO Nick Greer.

“I love these guys,” Sitake said in a statement, “and I am overwhelmed with gratitude for partnering with a company that is equally committed to helping BYU football build a culture of love and learning.” , while improving the experience for all players.”

Sitake and Greer plan to reveal more about the first of its kind collaboration at a press conference on Friday.