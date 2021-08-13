Mendon football program drops to eight men

Mendon, Michigan. Eight-man football has become increasingly prominent here in West Michigan in recent years.

Now the traditional state power Mendon will join those ranks.

“These kids work as hard as any kids or teams we’ve had in the past, there are only three less guys on the field,” said head coach Bobby Kretschman.

Last season, the Hornets tried to make the jump, but with the pandemic they decided to put a small roster on the pitch with almost every player playing on both sides of the ball.

“We knew it was coming for a while because last year we had 13 or 14 guys for an 11-man team,” said senior quarterback and safety Chris Dupree.

Zach Hairy / FOX 17

Mendon is just one example of small schools with shrinking enrollment, which has had a direct impact on the football program, leading to smaller numbers.

“Looks like we have 14 or so on varsity and 14 or 15 on Junior Varsity, so a total of 28 or 30 kids,” Kretschman added. “I’m comfortable with that for 8-man, but it would be a little hard to play 14 to play 11-man.”

The players were quick to embrace the opportunity instead of sulking about it.

“We’re a small school,” Dupree added. “We don’t have many kids who want to play anymore, but what we do have, we still want to have a program.”

With 11 state championships in the program’s history, the goal remains the same and the community will still see the same hard-hitting Mendon football team.

Zach Hairy / FOX 17

“We still emphasize running the ball and controlling scrimmage, so all we can do to keep things consistent is what we’ve done,” said Kretschman, who enters his sixth season at the helm with a overall record of 40-14.

While it’s still football, the rules and terminology can sometimes be different and that’s something the coaches and players have yet to learn.

“It’s a new game so even as coaches we’re still learning, we feel like we’ve got a good plan and things seem to be working, but even after the scrimmage and weeks one and two, we’re all getting it for each other. better.”

Senior tight end and defense end Carter Wilczynski is one of many players excited about the change.

“I think we picked it up pretty well, we knew it was going to come at some point, it’s just exciting to try something new, but it’s just getting used to not having so many players on the pitch and the new positions to decide.”

Zach Hairy / FOX 17

The future has yet to be determined whether the program will remain eight-man or attempt to make the jump back. Of course, that will all be determined by numbers in the future.

“We’ll wait and see,” Kretschman said. “Right now we’re 100% committed to this, our rockets have done it all, we’ve started flagging football down to the lower levels to see if that can spark some interest and get some kids involved. “

The Hornets play in the premier league of Southwest Michigan’s eight-man soccer league with players like Fennville, Martin, Marcellus, Gobles, and more.