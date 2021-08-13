10 takeaways from the first week of practice





About a week has passed since Alabama football open preseason. Reporters were able to watch three 15-minute sessions during that period, the third of which was Thursday, the first day outside in pads. Here are 10 observations and takeaways from the first week: Evan Neal and Bryce Young looking good Offensive tackle Evan Neal and quarterbackBryce Young looking good. Very good. Both players have all the basics to be elite this season. They each have great mechanics and pass the eye test. For an all-new-look attack, having a quarterback and left tackle is a good place to start. Kool-Aid McKinstry makes a name for himself There are plenty of people in Alabama who drink the Kool-Aid. freshman cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry received high praise from coaches and teammates during the first week of camp. Coachable, smart, disciplined, athletic and physical are some of the words they have used to describe him. Especially physically. Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding said if they can get all that consistent he will be a really good player. How this translates to how Alabama is using it this year remains to be seen. Cameron Latu ‘very physical’ Speaking of physical, that label fits tight Cameron Dutch. During one exercise, he showed impressive pop when he lowered his shoulder into a person holding a dummy. Safety Jordan Battle, who often has to defend him, said Latu is very physical and very, very fast. Players are usually healthy Alabama is generally quite healthy. Defensive LinemanLaBryan Ray did not practice because of which coach? Nick Saban called a pretty significant groin injury. Fellow defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham didn’t even see it practice. Inside linebacker Shane Lee was not seen at practice on Thursday. A LOOK AT THE QUARTERBACKS:What We Saw from QB’s Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe and Paul Tyson at Alabama Football’s First Practice CAREER GOALS:The Alabama Footballer Who Wants To Be An NFL GM D-line coach Freddie Roach is intense One of the most fun things to watch during training is a coach getting excited. Sometimes that’s frustration, but there are coaches who just love to be intense. Defense line coach Freddie Roach is there such a one. You can hear him all over the practice field. Defensive Lineman Phidarian Mathis said Roach brings a lot of energy. Roach’s intensity and enthusiasm will make you want to use some shoulder pads and jump in line for the exercise. Will Anderson Jr. is one to watch Sophomore edge defender Will Anderson Jr. is just fun to watch on a football field, even a practice field. Expect him to build on a strong first year. Traeshon Holden’s role is not yet known I’m curious how Alabama uses the receiver Traeshon Holden. Much of the conversation around the recipients is about: John Metchie III and transfer Jameson Williams, and rightly so, but Holden could find a nice part in this offense. He made good contact with Young in a couple of exercises, including a deep ball on a go route that Holden caught neatly over the shoulder, with a nice ball placement from Young as well. Metchie said Holden has grown tremendously playbook-wise heading into his sophomore season. Depending on how he progresses, as a large body receiver, Holden can be powerful with Bill OBrien the plays call. King Mwikuta not transferring? Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean goodbye. Outside linebacker King Mwikuta entered his name into the portal in June, but he’s been practicing with Alabama for the past week. Brian Robinson will run through people It is only fitting that the train often sounds in the background while Brian Robinson practices. The Tuscaloosa native said he’s not much of a hurdler like his predecessor, Najee Harris. More than likely, Robinson said, it will probably make my shoulder sag or my pillows fall. However, Robinson can be more than a powerhouse. linebacker Christian Harris, who encounters him in practice, said Robinson has developed a lot in the passing game with his routes and catching ability. O-line takes shape We got a glimpse of what the offensive line might look like based on who is practicing with whom. The first group is (from left to right) Neal, Javion Cohen, Chris Owens, Emil Ekiyor Jr., and Kendall Randolph. Five star freshman tackle JC Latham appears to be running with the second group on the right to tackle it. A lot can change for now and the start of the season. It’s early in the camp and Alabama is sure to mix and match to find the right fit. The coaches represent their offensive linemen in multiple positions so that they can be prepared for all situations, especially when injuries strike and force O-linemen to be shuffled. Contact Alabama football reporter Nick Kelly: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

