22 days until Purdue Football: King Doerue





Today’s player had a solid freshman season in 2019 but, like so many other players, had a tougher time in 2020 with COVID. King Dorue – Jr. Amarillo, TX (Tascosa HS) 510, 215 pounds run back 2021 Projection: Potential starter Necessity put Doerue on the field like a real freshman in 2019, resulting in a decent season. He played in all 12 games and went on to start eight, rushing for 451 yards and five touchdowns with 20 receptions for 148 yards and 2 more scores. His best game came against Minnesota, where he had 94 yards, 32 receiving and three total touchdowns. COVID and an early injury limited him last year. He didn’t play in the first two games and only got 64 yards rushing and 20 receiving due to the emergence of Zander Horvath. He did have a 20-yard touchdown catch against Nebraska, his third total touchdown in his career against the Cornhuskers. This year I expect Doerue to pair up with Horvath to try and get the running game going. For Purdue to be successful, as a team it probably needs to average about 100 yards per game on the ground, and Doerue will be a big part of achieving it.

