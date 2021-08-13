How Conference Rescheduling Is Already Changing College Football Recruitment in Texas?

McKinney North defensive lineman Dylan Frazier has a football future, but even big recruits need summer jobs. So on this hot summer day in Texas, he’s behind the wheel of a worn-out 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. He’s got 200,000 miles on the odometer, and in the back of the pickup is his Honda GVC160 lawnmower.

I’ve got about 13 yards, said Frazier, an upcoming six-foot senior for the Bulldogs, so basically I’ll be doing it all day.

Usually Frazier averages 3-4 lawns per work day, but on this summer day, it’s in double digits. It is something he has control over, mowing and shaping the patch of grass of his choice.

The recruiting experience, especially for a talented defensive lineman like Frazier, can be the same way. Players with options can pick what they value most in a college, but this year seniors will see a new twist: The college football landscape is changing, and the school recruits choose may be in a different conference before their college days are over. finished.

Texas and Oklahoma shocked the college football world when news broke of the Red River rivals potentially leaving the Big 12 Conference and heading for the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The move, now confirmed, will take place in 2025. A Power 5 conference losing its two largest and most profitable members, while perhaps the best football conference added two more powers, was a groundbreaking move.

But two weeks after the SEC approved Texas and Oklahoma, there is still uncertainty about what happens next.

The Big 12, now with a smaller number of eight teams, has met with the Pac-12 about a possible merger or creating a planning alliance. The American Athletic Conference, on a mission to become a power conference, could also add some of the remaining Big 12 teams, something Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby reportedly believes the AAC and ESPN conspired to do. .

Whatever happens, the landscape changes. And with those changes come changes in the recruiting domain, even if the core principles remain.

I think Al Davis said it best: Just win, honey, said SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, citing the former Raiders owner and longtime NFL manager. Just win and you end up where you belong.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes watches practice at Gerald Ford Stadium, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Brandon Wade/Special Contributor) (Brandon Wade / Special Contributor)

However, winning on the recruiting path is an important factor in winning on the field. And on a micro level, the battle for Texas-rated recruits is an element of recruitment that could influence redeployment.

The distance from Norman to Dallas and Austin to Dallas is almost the same. Both college campuses are about 190 miles away from Dallas, and with both schools big brands in the Big 12, despite the Oklahomas winning the last six conference titles, the two rivals have made good recruiting foes in Dallas over the years.

But Texas A&M is nearly 20 miles closer to Dallas than Oklahoma and Texas, and much closer to another recruiting center in Houston. Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies have been able to offer and leverage something that the other schools in Texas don’t: the appeal of the SEC.

In the past three completed cycles, Texas A&M has had a better recruiting class than both Oklahoma and Texas, except for 2019 when Texas placed third in the nation and the Aggies fourth. Schools like the Ohio State and Alabama schools that have grabbed the top recruit in Dallas each of the last two cycles have also invaded the area, creating solid recruiting pipelines.

Recruitment is all about having different pitches and benefits that coaches can tailor to a recruit’s preferences. By moving to the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma have matched one of A&M’s unique pitches.

They can now say that there is no difference here between going to Texas A&M and Texas, or Texas A&M and Oklahoma. We’re playing in the same conference, against the same opponent, and you’re going to take the same damage here as you did in Alabama, Georgia or Florida, National Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said of what moving to the SEC does for Texas and Oklahoma. I think if you take that out of the equation it will equalize a lot of these recruiting places [Oklahoma offensive line coach] Bill Bedenbaugh and [Alabama offensive line coach] Doug Marrone because Oklahoma and Alabama will play in the same conference. That’s what Texas A&M is responding to, especially in the state of Texas.

However, at the macro level, a potential reshuffle could change recruitment for all of college football depending on what happens in the coming years.

In the meantime, Dykes said that at SMU they will determine what they can do and try to win on the field. Success There is always a constant advantage in recruiting. But as for how the rest of the potential reshuffle affects recruitment, Dykes said, I think I was very happy that we were in a stable conference. I think right now there are some people who are not in a stable conference and wish they were. We have a pretty good feeling about where we were in our league and the future of our league, but look how it all plays out.

That’s kind of how DeSotos Caleb Mitchell has dealt with looking at recast.

It’s like a show you’re addicted to, Mitchell said of watching recast news. You have to wait for every episode next week.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-2 defensive lineman, played as a freshman on varsity last year, something that isn’t easy to do at star-powered DeSoto. That’s why college coaches noticed. His second season has not yet started and he already has nine scholarship offers, including from Texas and Texas A&M, as well as TCU, Baylor and others.

Mitchell and his family have had an early start to the recruiting experience, but after taking it all in initially, he begins to understand what he wants in a potential university. Right now, one element of recruiting has sparked his interest, and it’s not the conference that school plays in or could play in in the future.

If the fit and schedule is right for me, that’s probably the most of it, Mitchell said, and a good relationship with the staff.

Because if the fit is right, it will help me get what I want to do and help my teammates.

Mitchell is only a sophomore and has plenty of time before he has to sign with a school, by which time the college football conference landscape could be a lot clearer. However, Frazier is entering his final season and soon has to make a college decision.

Like Mitchell, Frazier said he doesn’t care in the end which conference the school he chooses ends up in. He too likes schedules, especially when college coaches lay out how he might fit into their defensive front. For example: Wyoming, a Mountain West Conference school, did a good job explaining how the Fraziers schedule fit there.

But not everyone has that mentality.

It’s a bit like half-and-half, Frazier said. Some guys know what conference they want to play for. They want to play for the SEC or the Big Ten or whatever, and then I’ve also met some guys who are just like me where they don’t care where they go as long as they go to college where they want to play at.

In that regard, even in a changing college football landscape, it’s still Frazier in control. His college decision is a lawn to mow.

