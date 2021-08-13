Sports
Last minute buzz, notes for WFT in New England
The Washington Football Team opens its 2021 preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday evening. Washington and New England are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The football team expects to have a healthy selection at the game. ESPN’s John Keim named seven players who would not dress for Washington. Most were no surprise. The only surprise was the defensive end of Montez Sweat, who will miss the game due to an illness.
No dressing tonight: Kyle Allen (ankle), Montez Sweat (illness), Matt Ioannidis, Casey Toohill (teen; been away for a few days).
Curtis Samuel and Greg Stroman stay on PUP; David Sharpe is still on the Covid list. As mentioned recently, with Samuel the problem now is simply conditioning.
— John Keim (@john_keim) August 12, 2021
In Sweat’s absence, James Smith-Williams, sophomore defensive, should get more work. That could also mean more opportunities for seventh-round rookie rosters, Shaka Toney and William Bradley-King.
Washington will start the game with expected starters, including Ryan Fitzpatrick as quarterback. It is unknown how long head coach Ron Rivera will keep his starters in the game.
The WFT defense will see both New England quarterbacks: former first-round MVP Cam Newton and Mac Jones.
Lots to look forward to tonight: Cam/Mac expected to play… Mac quits number 50 instead of new number (stay tuned)… revamped front-7 with free agent import Matt Judon started for debut (“every time I step on the field it’s a gift”)…can rookie K Quinn Nordin keep up the momentum?
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2021
Washington and New England are frequent preseason opponents.
New England-Washington matchup a frequent preseason, this is the 23rd meeting. Giants (29) and Eagles (23) top the list of most common Patriots enemies in the preseason.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2021
It gets hot in Foxboro.
Welcome to Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots host the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener (7:30 p.m. ET). Temperatures around 90 degrees and humid. The fitness of the players is tested. pic.twitter.com/ngxGXw3GjR
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 12, 2021
Much love and respect between these two men.
Cam Newton goes in search of his former HC Ron Rivera. #Patriots @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NLtkP5VL7Y
— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2021
All love. #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/ecD0ycPBGf
— Washington football team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2021
— Washington football team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2021
He’s ready
@Bose pic.twitter.com/1EcMmMspop
— Washington football team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2021
Inside the building pic.twitter.com/KghM309Sq0
— Washington football team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2021
