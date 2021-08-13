Discussion: What is a successful season for Michigan Football?

Michigan’s 2021 season kicks off in less than four weeks, and the mounting expectations and excitement are more palpable as we get closer to the stat. The camp is open and 2020 is behind them, so it’s easy to think about the reaction the 2021 team will have

College football programs across the country are all focused on success. That can be a sliding scale depending on who you are. The ultimate goal of winning football matches remains the same, but fans sometimes deviate from typical ideas of success by omitting the nuance that defines what a successful season could be.

Depending on who you are, you can rate your season by:

A winning record in the regular season Wins against rivals Compete for a conference championship title conference Win bowl game National Championship Battle Win National Championship Top recruitment in the low season (top three in the conference)

More often than not, the top six to eight teams compete for a shot at the College Football Playoff and National Championship at the start of the season. Because there are so many more teams than those in Division I, all with different visions and resources, success means different things to different people.

Michigan under Jim Harbaugh has yet to produce a head-to-toe unsuccessful season if we assume the 2020 season can be thrown out. At the same time, it is difficult to define what a successful season has been. It depends on who is being asked.

Based on the points made above, the 2015 season was a success for Harbaugh. We were able to tick off a winning record, a bowl game win and a top recruiting class in the Big Ten. They won more matches than they expected and laid a foundation for the future. Good luck!

The 2016 campaign was the closest to achieving the most success of all of Harbaugh’s years, and 2018 was next. Even though those teams had the firepower and dripping potential, they still didn’t live up to what Harbaugh had been hired to get to Michigan. The Wolverines paid their head coach to put them in the ranks of the college football elite, but still fell short a few times.

Given Michigan’s status and resources, it seems most fans would judge the season based on the following:

Wins against rivals, ideally OSU but definitely MSU Fight for Big Ten Championship/Victory Bowl game win OR national championship fight/win

Michigan still had seasons, such as 2017 and 2019, that many programs would view as stable and successful. But they didn’t live up to the fan base’s expectations. Winning records and making bowl games is a pretty basic expectation around these parts.

Michigan has not beaten OSU since 2011. Multiple classes of Michigan students graduated without seeing a single win against the Buckeyes. They are the next hurdle to overcome in order to re-enter the category of the successful season. Achieving the goal of going to Indianapolis depends on beating OSU, so it’s a two-for-one deal. You should think that the team coming from the East will prevail most years, so it wouldn’t be unfair to get caught up in CFP talks after winning the Big Ten.

On the other hand, what happens when Michigan is 3-9, and for whatever fluke in the system, beats OSU? Would that be a successful season by today’s standards? It would be cool and all, but Michigan wouldn’t be successful. It wouldn’t meet any other standard.

Michigan has not missed any success since Harbaugh took over the program. They easily finished in the top 25, which is an outstanding achievement for many programs. It’s just that the standards to be met are statistically more difficult to break.

The GVB in its current format ranks in the top 1% of all Division I college football teams. Before the CFP took off, finishing in the top 25 meant competing in some of the best bowling games in all of college football. How quickly do we forget.

Michigan has been successful under Harbaugh given the state of the program he inherited it from. It’s still a wonder how Harbaugh raised Michigan to its current standard. Hot seat or not, it’s clear that ticking the following boxes is on all of us. They win matches (again, 2020 aside), they get to bowl and they still recruit pretty well compared to the rest of the conference. It’s not new for a Michigan page to say we have to beat OSU to make everything else fall into place. It is important to recognize that they have been successful in some way, but it will be difficult to achieve ultimate success because the current system is inherently difficult to fathom.

Perhaps none of this will determine a successful season, so I pose: What to do? you consider a successful season for Michigan in 2021? Sound off below!