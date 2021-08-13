5 questions about soccer in Iowa during fall camp

Wide receivers Keagan Johnson (6), Tyler Goodson (15) and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. joked with a teammate on the sidelines during an Iowa Hawkeyes spring soccer practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Johnson, Goodson and Tracy are three potential playmakers this fall. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY “This is the preseason hype season, and it’s on a whole new level.

Why? Because after a year off the stands, a shortened season and a canceled bowling game, Iowa Hawkeye fans are hungry for football.

But before the gates of Kinnick Stadium open on September 4, there are many questions and things to know before the No. 18 Hawkeyes take on the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers.

First off, yes, Iowa is ranked 18th in the USA TODAY Sports American Football Coaches Association poll, which is held weekly during the preseason and is voted on by 65 FBS coaches.

But that doesn’t answer the question: How will the Hawks be this year? Here are some questions that immediately come to mind when you go to Iowa Football Media Day on Friday.

1. What’s the chemistry like with Spencer Petras and his recipients?

Petras did extra work this off-season with private quarterbacks coach Tony Racioppi and by tossing the ball around with his receivers during his spare time. With a shortened starting season, a spring season and extra work under his belt, players are noticing that he has improved, but in what ways? Petras will have a variety of playmakers to turn to despite the departures of his top two wide receivers, including Tyone Tracy Jr., junior Nico Ragaini, true freshman Keagan Johnson and junior tight end Sam LaPorta.

“Were locker buddies, so for us to connect on the field, we had to connect off the field,” Tracy said on Big Ten Media Days. We have pitching sessions twice a week and then we also have a walk-through. through all the situations that happened on the field, mentally, like it’s not at full speed, but you get those mental replays.

2. Will real freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson take the field this fall?

Johnson came in as a highly anticipated four-star recruit from Bellevue West in Nebraska with a father who is no stranger to championship winning. He signed up early and made his name known during spring training.

He’s very explosive, when he comes to the ball he looks pretty fast, Tracy said. He’s just a good wide receiver, but he does have some things to work on. Any freshman would do that. But when he fine-tunes the tiniest details, there’s no limit to how awesome he can be.

3. Has the teams’ vaccination coverage improved since Big Ten Media Days?

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said his teams’ vaccination rates were just below 70 percent at Big Ten Media Days and that they were doing their best to educate players about the vaccine.

Petras recorded a video on social media asking people to get vaccinated. Does he have the same conversations within his team? Outbreaks could potentially result in forfeited games, so it’s certainly a cause for concern with conference opponents approaching higher vaccination rates.

4. Will we see UNI graduate transfer Xavior Williams in Game 1?

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Iowa picked Williams due to uncertainty in the cornerback position before senior Matt Hankins decided to stay his extra year in eligibility due to the pandemic. Because Williams enrolled in Iowa in the spring and UNI did not play a fall season, he has not played since 2019. fumbles recovery, including one for a touchdown and an interception.

He’s very, very athletic and he was happy to break the vertical record like three weeks here, Iowa defenseman Riley Moss said in June. He brings a lot to the table in terms of that he is also a veteran, even though he is a transfer, he knows how to watch film and how to prepare.

5. How did Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz handle the new NCAA practice guidelines set on May 19?

At the end of spring training in May, Ferentz expressed concern about new proposed practice guidelines by the NCAA.

The legislation two weeks later passed, reducing the contact days from 21 to 18, limiting the full-feed practices to nine, and increasing the acclimation period from 5 to 7 days. It also limits full-line exercises to no more than 75 minutes of full contact and no more than two consecutive days of full contact. It also banned straight contact exercises. I’m curious how this has changed the practice schedule and if he still finds the changes unnerving.

