Oregon Football Fall Practice Notebook 8.12

The Ducks concluded their sixth fall camp practice session just before noon today. A thick layer of smoke hangs over the Willamette Valley which, when mixed with the low temperatures of the 90s, makes for a completely unpleasant outdoor experience.

But after talking to a handful of Oregon players, it sounds like the smoke didn’t have too much of an effect on their ability to practice.

Here are a few of the more notable things that came out of today’s media availability featuring a handful of Oregon defensive players and coaches.

Sewell’s High Expectations

Noah Sewell set the bar extremely high after a sensational freshman season in 2020.

He is still a freshman as far as eligibility, and will be one of the younger starters on both sides of the ball for the Ducks. But the expectations that Oregon’s coaches have of him show just how much of an impact he has, even at this early point in his career.

“He plays the Mike linebacker. He makes all the calls,” said Oregon linebackers coach Ken Wilson. “He can’t have a bad game. He can’t have a bad habit. That’s the expectation and he knows it.”

Sewell, the Pac-12’s defensive freshman of the year and a 2020 consensus freshman All-American, led the Ducks with 45 tackles during his debut season.

In just seven games, he quickly established himself as the heart and soul of Oregon’s defense.

“Noah’s not a young fellow anymore,” Wilson said. “He has played a lot of football. He is now one of the veterans.”

Ball hawks in secondary

As it stands, Oregon’s defensive ridges have done a very good job of creating deflections during camp.

But secondary coach Marcel Yates wants more from them.

Yates has told his players he expects those deflections to turn into interceptions this season.

“I told them, ‘I don’t want to lead the nation in the break-up of the pass. I want to lead the nation in interceptions,’ Yates said.

The expectation for Oregon’s players is that if they can get their hands on it, they can catch it.

In seven games last year, the Ducks generated 28 pass breakups and five interceptions. mykael

Wright led the way with nine breakups, while Jamal Hill (2) was the only Duck with multiple interceptions.

Oregon keeps track of all stats, including deflections, during training. Yates said he’s ready to see the Ducks’ defensive backs turn the balls they dropped into takeaways.

“If you take it apart, you’re still on the field,” Yates said. “We want to catch those balls and go off the field.”

Saturday scrimmage

Oregon will hold its first scrimmage this weekend and provide the first yardstick for Mario Cristobal’s program early in the camp.

Wilson spoke a little bit about what he hopes to see from the Ducks’ inside linebackers on Saturday.

“I don’t want any allocation mistakes and I want them to play really hard,” Wilson said. “I want to see how many guys have learned the defense, how far we still have to go and see if we can bet a little more as we progress.

“I especially want to see effort and see guys who play hard.”

Linebacker rotation

Wilson was complimentary about what some of Oregon’s young inside linebackers have shown during camp so far.

He acknowledged that while they’re all competing for jobs, they’ve been “good teammates” and all want to win.

“You can tell Justin Flowe loves football,” Wilson said. “Noah Sewell loves football. Keith Brown loves football. Dru Mathis loves football.

“What I love about this group of players is that they love to compete.”

He spoke enthusiastically about Flowe’s passion for the game and Brown’s ability to learn quickly. Wilson said Brown is “way ahead of most high school boys” in terms of size and strength.

He went on to say he believes he now has six boys “that can play” and maybe seven.

“We haven’t even tackled it this fall,” Wilson said. “I have a good feeling about their mentality, but we have a long way to go before we start putting guys in slots.”

Young linemen set the tone

Oregon’s coaches are constantly talking about wanting their players to maximize every rep of every workout.

Defensive line coach Joe Salave’a again referred to that phrase today when asked about real freshman Keanu Williams.

“You can’t rob the guys of reps,” Salave’a said. “If you have those reps to distribute, a kid like Keanu will benefit a lot.”

When asked to explain which players got the best out of each rep, Salave’a had a telling answer.

“Hurry up, there are so many boys,” Salave’a said. “Keyon Ware-Hudson. Obviously Popo is one of those guys. Dorlus has been improved. Jayson Jones.

“It was really great to see that. They should keep doing that. No one is on autopilot now; everybody comes in there and tries to fight for every chance.”