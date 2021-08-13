Ohio State is the cream of the crop that seems all too often curdled





As Ohio State and Michigan battle it out during the ten-year war between the Big Tens Big 2, the conferences watched Little 8 wistfully from a distance. The distance between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on the one hand and the Big Tens eight other teams on the other might as well have been measured in light years. Every once in a while, a Michigan State (1978) or Northwestern (1971) would climb to the top of the ladder, only to end up falling like cartoon characters catching noses on rungs. From 1969 to 1978, Ohio State won two Big Ten championships, Michigan won one, and the teams shared six titles. The Wolverines shared the 1978 title with Michigan State. In the 1980s, 1990s, and into the first decade of the 2000s, competitive equilibrium entered the city, with Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Northwestern, and Penn State earning at least one Big Ten title. But since Urban Meyer arrived in Ohio in 2012, the Buckeyes have won five of the nine conference championships, including the past four. Can you say Big 1, Little 13? We know we need to get more teams at that level. That’s what everyone was chasing, said Minnesota coach PJ Fleck, admitting the Big Ten is top heavy with scarlet and gray. To be at the top, you must dethrone the top. To get more, you have to create more. And we have to do that as a conference. But it’s great for the state of Ohio. Yes and no. A weaker Big Ten gives the Buckeyes a cleaner path to the College Football Playoff, but what happens when the state of Ohio has to pick someone its own size? The results are mixed. In 2014, the Buckeyes remained undefeated in the Big Ten, including a 59-0 tie to Wisconsin in the championship game. No conference opponent came within six points of OSU, but the largely smooth ride made fans nervous going into the semifinals of the playoff against Alabama. The concern turned out to be unfounded. The Buckeyes upset the Crimson Tide 42-35 in the Sugar Bowl and then defeated Oregon 42-20 in the national championship game. But two seasons later, the situation changed from boom to bust when Ohio State was clocked 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl by Clemson. Since the start of their run of four consecutive Big Ten championships in 2017, the Buckeyes have been 3-2 in bowls/playoff games. Southern California’s three wins 24-7, Washington 28-23 and Clemson’s 49-28 were just as impressive as Clemson’s painful 29-23 losses in the playoff semifinals and 52-24 for Alabama in the game for the national championship in January. Big Ten opponents who barely fought a fight against Ohio State have not had a dramatic negative competitive effect on the Buckeyes, with two notable exceptions. Heavy losses to unranked Iowa in 2017 and unranked Purdue in 2018 looked much worse as the conference as a whole was seen as a boost. Like a shark bullied by a little boy in a school of minnows, the Buckeyes were criticized by College Football Playoff voters for losing to the jayvees. I asked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh how much it hurts the image of the Big Tens that the state of Ohio has a stranglehold on the conference, and also whether it’s bad for college football that OSU, Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma have so far combined 31 of the 43 have filled. available slot machines for play-offs. The Michigan Man stared at me in astonishment. Obviously, we want to be one of those, Harbaugh said, either misunderstanding the question or choosing not to understand, which is what happens when we have to take a mountainous hike to get back to the elite. The Penn States climb isn’t that high, but while it could be argued that the Nittany Lions shouldn’t be lumped together with the Little 13, they’re nowhere near creating another Big 2. James Franklin wants to fix that, but the Penn State coach said it’s not who’s at the top, but how many for the health of the conference. If you look at the model of the NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA, any professional sport, they try to avoid that (a dominant team), Franklin said. They try to create a level playing field as much as possible. It depends on your perspective, but a healthy and strong Penn State is good for the conference. A healthy and strong Michigan is good for the conference. I can go on. Franklin ended by addressing the elephant in the room. No, not Alabama. You have to respect what the state of Ohio has done, and we have to make sure we compete in every aspect of the off-season to give us the best chance of competing with them on Saturday, he said. Good luck with that. There are indications that the Big 1 will not relinquish ownership of the Big Ten anytime soon. [email protected] @rollerCD Get more Ohio state news by listening to our podcasts

