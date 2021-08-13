Padres vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – August 12, 2021

PHOENIX — Yu Darvish got off to a rough start early with a tight low back, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage of the San Diego Padres 12-3 on Thursday night.

Pavin Smith had four RBI’s and Caleb Smith threw 5 1/3 quality innings of relief for last place Diamondbacks.

Darvish went out in the third. The righthander looked uneasy on the mound and was pulled after throwing a ball in the sand to Josh VanMeter.

San Diego manager Jayce Tingler would not speculate on whether Darvish will make his next scheduled start and said the team will see how he responds to treatment.

Definitely a long, frustrating game tonight, Tingler said.

Darvish (7-7) gave up five runs on six hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. He struckout four batters and threw 74 pitches.

If he misses a lot of time, that would be another obstacle for the Padres as they try to climb the NL West standings. They are in third place, nine games behind first place San Francisco and five behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego currently holds the second NL wildcard spot.

The Padres already have a number of key players on the injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., infielder Jurickson Profar and pitchers Drew Pomeranz, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack.

Suddenly, the team’s playoff chances seem weak.

We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves or anything like that, Tingler said. This is what we have. This is baseball. Everyone faces some kind of setback. We have to keep fighting and fighting.

San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after three of the first four batters reached base. Tommy Pham led off the game with a double and scored on Adam Frazier’s triple. Jake Cronenworth followed with an one-out single to score Frazier.

But the Diamondbacks took command with five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Pavin Smith had a two-run double in the third and a two-run single in the fourth. David Peralta added a two-run homerun.

Carson Kelly and Josh Rojas both had four hits, setting career highs for Kelly and one draw for Rojas. Arizona finished with 15 hits.

It seemed like the right man was in the right place every time, said manager Torey Lovullo. Those are special days.

Caleb Smith (4-8) gave up one unearned run over 5 1/3 innings. He replaced Matt Peacock, who started for the Diamondbacks after Taylor Widener was a late scratch. The Diamondbacks said Widener had cold symptoms and didn’t come to Chase Field as a precaution.

Peacock gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Caleb Smith has struggled with his command in recent starts by walking 11 and giving up 10 runs in three total innings, leading to Lovullo dropping him from the rotation earlier this week. The lefthander was much sharper out of the bullpen, ran once, gave up four hits and struckout five.

He pounded the zone and gave us a chance to take that lead and extend that lead, Lovullo said.

MAKE MOVEMENTS

The Padres chose RHP Reiss Knehr to Triple-A El Paso and called up RHP Nabil Crismatt.

TRAINERS ROOM

The Diamondbacks placed OF Kole Calhoun (left hamstring strain) on the injured list for the third time this season. He suffered a knee injury during spring training and later developed a hamstring problem. … Arizona also put Widener on the injured list, calling up Triple-A Reno’s RHP Humberto Castellanos.

NEXT ONE

The Diamondbacks send LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.42 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44) on Friday in the second of a four-game series.

——