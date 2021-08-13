Mac Jones asked Cam Newton for advice on New England Patriots’ preseason debut





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said rookie Mac Jones is so quiet at times that he tries to crack “the Da Vinci Code of seriousness,” but that didn’t stop Jones from seeking out Newton for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team. “He came to talk to me, and we talked about just his anticipation. Every young quarterback goes through it — the excitement, the anticipation,” Newton said after the Patriots’ 22-13 victory at Gillette Stadium. “He wants to be so perfect and I see that his preparation is always impeccable. I admire that about him.” Jones replaced Newton after two runs on Thursday night and received a standing ovation from many in attendance as he took the field with 55 seconds left in the first quarter. He played five series and went 13-of-19 passing for 87 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The first set took place behind the offensive line of the team’s first unit, indicative of how the coaching staff view its progress so far. The Patriots scored two field goals while Jones was quarterback, although there could easily have been one touchdown. Undoubtedly, his best throw of the evening was one of his flaws, a 34-yard deep pass down the left sideline on his first drive that went off the hands of receiver Kristian Wilkerson in the end zone. “It was a great ball from Mac,” Wilkerson said. “I just have to adapt better” [and] do my part.” Coach Bill Belichick also had Jones perform the no-huddle attack to open the third quarter, explaining that the team didn’t get the ball late in the second quarter to create such a situation. Jones directed a 13-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in a 40-yard field goal. On the overall performance of Jones leading the charge, Belichick said: “Some good things, some things we can improve. That goes for everyone.” Patriots fans showered Jones with applause, and some began to sing in the stadium in hopes that he would get back into the game late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, teammates have noticed the progress he’s making – on and off the field. “He’s working, learning from everyone, attacking,” said veteran walking back to James White. “It’s not easy being a quarterback in this league.” “It definitely looked like he had some balance when he went out,” added linebacker Josh Uche. The Patriots now begin preparations for their second preseason game, next Thursday in Philadelphia against the Eagles. The teams will train together for two days on Monday and Tuesday. Newton, in his 11th NFL season, was looking forward to turning the page with the Alabama first-round draft pick. “Everyone learns differently, but he just gets better and we’ll be there for each other throughout this process,” Newton said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32012385/mac-jones-sought-advice-cam-newton-ahead-new-england-patriots-preseason-debut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos