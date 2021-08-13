Sports
Dodgers meet Mets this weekend at Citi Field
The Dodgers roll into Citi Field Friday for the first series against the Mets since September 2019. When these two teams last intertwined, Kenley Jansen took the win after pitching in the eighth inning and Kenta Maeda took the save.
That seems like a lifetime ago, even though it happened less than two years ago. The short season in 2020 did not allow the Dodgers and Mets to play against each other.
With a five game deficit behind the Giants, the biggest this season, it really feels like the Dodgers need to sweep much of the 15 series matchups still on the schedule. Every game is crucial now and every loss is so painful for the hopes of winning the ninth consecutive division title.
The Dodgers will play the Mets in seven of the next 10 games, and interestingly enough, the Mets will play exclusively against the Giants and Dodgers for the next 13 of their schedule. That means the Mets could potentially have a significant impact on the NL West division race.
Since losing their best starter in Jacob deGrom, the Mets pitching staff as a whole has struggled, giving up 146 runs in 31 games for a combined 4.68 ERA since July 9. The most consistent starter outside of the Grom has been Marcus Stroman and he will not appear in this series as he just pitched on Thursday.
With 10-2 at Citi Field since 2016, the Dodgers send their best starting pitching to the mound.
Pitch matches
Friday, 4:10 PM PT (SportsNet LA, MLB Network): Julio Uras vs. Tylor Megil
When Uras gets the first out on Friday-evening, he will have topped the combined total of innings from the previous two years. If the Dodgers had a full rotation, they might want to keep some of those innings by October.
The southpaw has thrown well in 2021, going 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA in his last eight starts. The Dodgers themselves are 6-2 in those games and 17-6 overall when Uras takes the ball.
After a solid July in which he gave up just three runs in 26 innings over five starts, Megill has allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last two. The 26-year-old was an eighth-round roster of the Mets in 2018, making his major league debut in late June.
Saturday, 4:10 p.m. (SportsNet LA, MLB Network): Walker Buehler vs. Taijuan Walker
Buehler has played at least six innings this season in 22 of his 23 starts, giving up two or fewer runs off his opponent in 18 of them. The right-hander has been absolutely nails since May 17, going 11-2 with a 1.57 ERA.
The Dodgers are catching Walker at a good time if there was one this year. The Yucaipa High School graduate had an 1.84 ERA during the first nine starts of the season, and the Mets won all but one of the games. The righthander is showing signs of fatigue and has allowed a total of 24 runs (23 earned) in just 21 innings in his last five starts.
Sunday, 4:08 PM (ESPN): Max Scherzer vs. Carlos Carrasco
Despite playing in the same division until the end of July, Scherzer has yet to face the Mets this season. The 37-year-old last time threw only 54 pitches in 3.1 IP and struckout six out of 12 batters he faced on Tuesday in a rain-shortened appearance.
Since being diagnosed with leukemia in June 2019, Carrasco has made just 15 major league starts. The 34-year-old made his first appearance this year on July 30 and has not thrown more than 62 pitches this year in his three starts. It didn’t help that his last start was suspended by only one batter in the second inning due to rain.
