Union College Women’s Hockey Adds 8 Players





SCHENECTADY The Union College women’s hockey team has added eight recruits to its roster, Dutchwomen head coach Josh Sciba announced on Friday. The class consists of four attackers, three defenders and one goalkeeper. It’s an exciting time for our team,” Sciba said in a press release. “With seven returning players who haven’t played since February 22, 2020 and 15 players yet to play a Division I hockey game, we know our team is hungry to compete and show our growth. These eight players come from a wide variety of successful programs. They have played a leading role with those programs. We are confident that these players will bring unique skills and a winning mentality to our team on the ice and in the classroom. Our team will immediately feel their passion and competitiveness, which will help our team work together as we work towards achieving our goals for the 2021-2022 season.” The forwards are Ashley Adams, who had five goals and 16 assists for Durham West of the Provincial Womens Hockey League in 2019-20, the season she last played; Paige Greco, who had seven goals and 13 assists in 38 games for the PWHLs Burlington Barracudas in 2019-20; Josie Mendeszoon had a goal and seven assists in 41 games for Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota; and, Maddie Suitor, who was a teammate of Grecos on the Barracudas, and had six goals and 13 assists in 38 games in 2019-20. Adams, Greco and Suitor did not play last season as their seasons were canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The defenders are Maren Friday, who had 22 goals and 23 assists in 19 appearances for Duluth Marshall School last season; Emma Hebert, who played in four games for the Alberta Female Hockey Leagues Edmonton Pandas last season, had two goals and three assists; and Maya Jones, who had three goals and four assists for . last season Benilde-St. Margaret’s School in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. The goalkeeper is Sophie Matsoukas of the Ontario Hockey Academy. She scored 0.47 goals against average during the 2019-20 season. She did not play last season due to the pandemic. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

