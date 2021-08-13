Marylands defense line has the potential to be one of football programming’s most underrated assets

In our preview series on soccer positions in Maryland, we’ve already looked at most of the offense ahead of the 2021 season.

Now it’s time to get to the defensive side of the ball as we continue to dive into the Terps position groups as the season quickly approaches. More specifically, this year we’re going to explore Marylands’ defenses.

The defense line is one of the strongest assets of the program and it seems to be an effective group. Let’s see what Maryland brings to the table with its defense line with the first game of the regular season in just a few weeks.

Depth of Defense Line in Maryland 2021 Player Year Height Weight Player Year Height Weight Joseph Boletepelic Junior 6’4″ 280 pounds Tyler Baylor Junior 6’4″ 255 pounds Mosiah Nasili-Kite Junior 6’2″ 305 pounds Taizse Johnson freshman 6’1″ 290 pounds Greg Rose Senior 6’3″ 271 pounds Jacob Purcell Junior 6’2″ 225 pounds Ami Finau Senior 6’2″ 330 pounds Isaac bunyun sophomore 6’3″ 294 pounds Tommy Akingbesote freshman 6’4″ 285 pounds Ryan Brown sophomore 6’1″ 274 pounds Anthony Booker Jr. sophomore 6’3″ 320 pounds André Porter freshman 6’4″ 300 pounds Almosse Titi Junior 6’2″ 305 pounds Darrell Jackson freshman 6’6″ 274 pounds Riyadh Wilmoto sophomore 6’4″ 255 pounds Lawtez Rogers Senior 6’4″ 275 pounds Zion Shockley freshman 6’4″ 245 pounds Sam Okuayinonu City 6’1″ 290 pounds Ernest Shockley III Senior 6’3″ 290 pounds Demeioun Robinson freshman 6’3″ 240 pounds

Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Ami Finau will lead the defense line of Terps

When you look at the fundamental pieces of the Marylands defense line, the big name that stands out is junior Mosiah Nasili-Kite. After finishing as an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, Nasili-Kite will have even more expectations to excel in Terps’ defense line in 2021.

As a result of last season’s success, he was named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Big Ten list and also to the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten list. Nasili-Kite is a dominant force on the line of scrimmage, leading the Big Ten in sacks per game with a clip of 0.8 after getting four sacks in five games last season. He also finished second on the team with five tackles for a loss in 2020.

Nasili-Kite consistently used all his 305 pounds to overpower his opponents and he also showed quality speed to slip through blocks. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Marylands’ best man on the defensive line once again delivering strong output in 2021.

Close to Nasili-Kite at the talent level is senior Ami Finau, who started in all five defense lines as a junior during the shortened season. Hell will likely again be a mainstay in the defense line for Maryland, right next to Nasili-Kite.

Finau amassed 18 tackles and four solo tackles in 2020, finishing second on the roster with two sacks. Finaus’ first season at Maryland was a huge success and it looks like there will be another quality year on the defense line.

Consistency will be key for the Marylands defense line as a whole, and the combination of Nasili-Kite and Finau provides an effective one-two punch on the line of scrimmage to disrupt their opponents’ fouls.

With the help of incoming freshmen, Maryland should have significant depth in the defense line by 2021

There is no doubt that Nasili-Kite and Finau will lead the assault on the Marylands defense line to go along with a few veterans, as noted earlier. However, which players will play a vital role behind some of the more experienced players on the roster?

Look no further than the five talented up-and-coming freshmen who will join Terps’ defense before 2021. Head coach Mike Locksley recruited heavily on the defensive side of the ball and the potential reward for those recruiting efforts could come this season.

Freshman Taizse Johnson will likely have the biggest impact on the roster as the highest-ranked defensive tackle heading for Maryland in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.

Maryland’s upcoming freshman edge rusher Demeioun Robinson is listed as a linebacker on the team website and is ranked higher than Johnson as a defensive recruit on 247Sports, but for our purposes he will be rated in the linebackers preview.

Johnson is a consensus four-star defensive tackle and was the second-ranked player to come out of Washington DC. . The scouting report mentions his fantastic closing speed and footwork, which should be noticeable on the pitch if given the chance.

Freshman Tommy Akingbesote also comes to Maryland as one of the top defensive line recruits in the nation. Akingbesote is another four-star player and was ranked as the 19th defensive tackle in the country. Unlike Johnson, he brings much more length with a 6-4 frame on the defensive line and uses his long arms to take advantage of blockers trying to get in his way.

The Johnson and Akingbesote combo should see a fair amount of looks in the beginning as they both have the raw talent to positively impact the Marylands defense line. Behind those freshmen, the Terps have three more young talents Andre Porter, Darrell Jackson and Zion Shockley who could eventually sneak into the lineup on game days.

Porter is the most notable of the remaining three freshman defensive linemen. He was ranked as the 30th best defensive tackle and 13th ranked player in Pennsylvania nationally before joining the Terps program.

Jackson brings the most height to Maryland from the defensive line incoming freshmen standing at 6-foot-6, while Shockley comes to the team as the No. 20 player in Maryland.

There will likely be a lot of stiff competition in the season to fill some of the spots on the defensive line, but one thing is for sure. The Marylands defense is clearly one of the strongest positions on the team due to the influx of talented freshmen who have joined proven veterans for the upcoming campaign.