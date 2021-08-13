August 12, 2021 match: Reds 12, Braves 3





It’s a business and I had a great opportunity today to prove myself to the organization, Muller said. We needed a win to stay level for first place, and I didn’t show up. I understand that’s part of the game. …I go there to get my work in and get up again as soon as possible. He contributed significantly to the Braves cause earlier in the season and the organization remains optimistic about his future. Being able to have some success early on and know what that feels like, and then also have that success just wiped out from under my feet (with) a few bad trips in a row, that’s definitely something I can learn from, Muller said. . 3. A grand slam by the Reds Jesse Winker on a Muller slider in the second inning gave Cincinnati a 4-1 lead and set the tone for the game, leading the Reds 9-1 in the middle of the third inning. Braves pitchers gave up five home runs to five different Reds batters. Tyler Naquin, Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer (of Marist School and the University of Georgia) homered against reliever Josh Tomlin, and Tyler Stephenson (of Kennesaw Mountain High) homered against reliever Edgar Santana. Stephenson tied his major-league career high with three hits in the game. caption Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies hits a solo homer against the Cincinnati Reds in the 7th inning. Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] Credit: Curtis Compton / [email protected] 4. The Braves Ozzie Albies, whose three-run walk-off homer gave the Braves a win in the 11th inning on Wednesday-evening, homered again on Thursday. His solo midfield shot in the seventh inning was his 20th homer of the season and the 80th of his career (the most career homers in Braves franchise history by a second baseman). 5. The Braves finished their six-game home score at Truist Park with a 4-2 record, winning two out of three games against the Nationals and two out of three against the Reds. If you look at the big picture, we’ve won another series, Snitker said. We keep winning series, it would be fine. And we did – we won another series. That’s big in what they were trying to achieve. … We would go to Washington (for three games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and try to win that series. Reds 12, Braves 3 (box score) By the numbers 22-12: The Braves set a record against National League Central teams this season. The series against the Reds marked the last games on the Braves schedule against that division. He said it They hit throws they should hit. I didn’t put anyone away. My two-strike pitches weren’t good, and then I fell behind in counts. I wasn’t using the heater effectively and so they were just sitting on my slider. — Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller Next one Veteran righthander Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.52 ERA) will start for the Braves Friday-evening in the opener of a three-game series in Washington. Max Fried is scheduled for Saturday and Drew Smyly on Sunday.

