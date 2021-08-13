UND hockey notes: Goalkeeper Harrison Feeney still recovering from off-season proceedings

Despite having four goalkeepers on the 2021-22 UND hockey roster, Driscoll and Johnson handled all replays during casual summer skating at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

That’s because Fighting Hawks netless Harrison Feeney is still recovering from off-season surgery and hasn’t been cleared to compete in team skating yet, while upcoming freshman goalkeeper Jakob Hellsten couldn’t make it from Sweden to Grand Forks when the rest of the rookie class.

But there is good news.

Hellsten arrived in the early hours of Thursday morning, and it won’t be long before he is cleared to compete in the team skating.

That means Driscoll, a senior graduate transfer from Bemidji State, and Johnson, a Grand Forks freshman, can take some breathers.

For Feeney, however, it takes a little longer. The product of Lafayette Hill, Pa., now skates alone, but has not been allowed to compete with the rest of the team. No date has yet been set for his full return, but it cannot be ruled out that he will be ready to leave at the start of the season.

Feeney, who has been with UND for two and a half years, saw his first game action last season at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Pod in Omaha. He is in third place as a goalkeeper since coming to UND, but he is looking to compete for a higher role this season after last year’s Adam Scheel signed with the Dallas Stars and backup Peter Thome was transferred to St Thomas.

Driscoll, the supposed number 1 goalkeeper, has by far the most collegiate experience.

Driscoll played one season with St. Cloud State before moving to Bemidji State for three years. The product of Apple Valley, Minnesota has already played in 102 college games, including two in the NCAA tournament in the spring.

UND opens October 2 with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba. The regular season opener is scheduled for October 8 against Niagara.

AND pro camp on the horizon

The UND hockey team will hold its annual pro camp from August 23.

The Fighting Hawks are finalizing details and a list of participants.

Former UND players are using the camp to prepare for the upcoming NHL season, which kicks off in October. In the past, camp lasted about a week and players sometimes come in and out during the week.

Jason Herter a target for WMU

Former UND defender Jason Herter could be back in the coaching game.

Herter, who resigned from Minnesota Duluth in 2020 after helping the Bulldogs win NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019, is considered the prime target for new West Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler.

Herter and Ferschweiler coached with the Russell Stover youth program in the mid-2000s.

Herter, who played for UND from 1988-91, rose to fame as an outstanding recruiter and defender developer during his time at Minnesota Duluth.

St. Clair to Sioux City

Colten St. Clair, an alternate captain of UND’s 2016 NCAA national championship team, continues to climb the coaching ladder.

St. Clair will soon be announced as the associate head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League, the Herald has learned from multiple sources.

St. Clair has been an assistant coach with the Omaha Lancers for the past two seasons.

In Sioux City, St. Clair will work under head coach Luke Strand. In 2010, Strand coached St. Clair and Team USA in the World Junior A Challenge. The Americans won gold.

St. Clair played for UND from 2012-16. As a senior, he missed several games due to injury and spent a lot of time with the coaching staff learning the coaching side of the game.