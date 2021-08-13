Panthers 2021 fantasy football sleeper predictions

The 2021 Panthers team will have four fantasy entry-level players in running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, and quarterback Sam Darnold. McCaffrey is a consensus No. 1 overall pick in single quarterback leagues, second in superflex leagues. He will be worth the choice as I expect a solid recovery season for McCaffrey.

Moore and Anderson are both solid No. 2 wide receivers, but don’t use them both. I would lean towards Anderson because of his previous work with Darnold in New York. Moore on the other hand will benefit by getting some of the transfers Curtis Samuel got last season. Both players could get over 1,000 yards together this season in an offense that I expect can move the ball around the field.

I think Darnold can be used as a backup quarterback in the late round. I predict Darnold will have his best season yet and will be a streaming option based on the matchup. I realize I’m not going too far on a limb in saying that as Darnold has been dipping like a pro. My thought is to see how he fares in the opener against his old team and then decide if I’ll drop him for a better option on the wire. Tua Tagovailoa, for example, might be a better option and a player I’m keeping an eye on, but I digress.

While Darnold won’t be a fantasy starter every week, the other three Panthers should be. So who else is worth starting this season? Well, what I saw at Fan Fear was exactly what we all heard during training camp. The Panthers have two legitimate sleeper pass catchers that you might pick up on the waiver wire after a few games.

Tight End Dan Arnold has been a regular target for Darnold throughout the camp. When I saw Arnold in action, dare I say it, but he reminded me of Greg Olsen, but with brown hair. While I still don’t know how many goals he could get in this offense, where Arnold could excel is the red zone. The Panthers first released depth chart (unofficial) showed a set of two tight end. That’s a common set for the red zone and so it fits Arnold well. In summary, Arnold could be a top-12 tight end with four to six goals per game, half of them in the red zone.

Arnold is the 29th tight end in the Yahoo Sports Xrank ranking (No. 270 overall), meaning he should be available for one of the final picks of the draft. Fantasy Pros also has: Arnold ranked No. 30 in the fifth row of tight ends. In many competitions he will go unwritten. So I love him as a backup and if he explodes then you have trade bait for later in the season.

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall is another player who could make some noise in 2021. I filmed some plays at Fan Fest but missed the best of the evening. In 7-to-7s, Marshall was in the trench and made coverage so bad after just a few strides that he was ten yards open. Marshall has speed, size and knows how to run routes. It may take a starter injury (knock on wood) for Marshall to collect regular targets, but I think sooner or later he will be a solid fantasy starter.

Terrence Marshall is even more of an afterthought in fantasy rankings. He ranks 80th in the wide receiver rankings in Yahoo (#240 overall) and is virtually unwritten. That shouldn’t be surprising for a rookie drafted in the second round going to a foul that was unsatisfactory the previous year. One thing to note is that Fantasy Pros has the Panthers wide receivers as the easiest wide receiver schedule in 2021.

Do you already get the fake draft fever? I’ve run a few so far, but I’ll continue to run them from all different positions in the design. So far, I really like one of the middle picks No. 6 through No. 8. For those in the CSR leagues, please know that the default mock draft roster settings don’t include a superflex roster position, which changes things a lot. You must use a . use service like Fantasy Pros? where you can sync your competition settings with the simulator to get a more real mock result.

