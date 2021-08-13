Sports
Legitimate QB competition means good news for the Noles
FSU football coach Mike Norvell has a big problem with the quarterback position. The consensus was that McKenzie Milton would be the starter and Jordan Travis will have some sub-packs to hit the field in 2021.
However, it appears that after five practice sessions, FSU has a legitimate quarterback battle between the two players.
However, there is still a long way to go with almost 20 more training sessions in the fall camp. The good news is Jordan Travis didn’t throw in the towel and hand in the position after the spring game, as some pundits suggested.
Some people said it looked like Jordan Travis threw in the towel because of his attitude during the ACC Kickoff when he spoke to reporters.
I thought that was hilarious. Has it ever occurred to people that Jordan Travis might not be comfortable in the environment because he had never done it before?
Nevertheless, last season Jordan proved Travis that he is a gamer when he missed almost the entire off-season and still sparked the FSU attack.
We know he is one of the most dynamic players with his legs, but the challenge was can he improve his passing game? It seems that he is, and he seems more confident.
It’s funny how trust works. However, I expect that McKenzie Milton will continue to improve during the fall camp, just like in the spring.
There is some belief that Milton is just a gamer and not a great practice player. I believe there is a kernel of truth in that. I know I wasn’t the best practice player, but it was a different story when it was game time.
FSU football fans should be happy that there is a legit quarterback fight. It’s something we haven’t had in a long time, and it only means good things for the Noles.
