The Pigish Jewish Hockey Hero You’ve Never Heard Of The Forward

When the 2021-22 National Hockey League season kicks off in October, the Seattle Kraken will be the first professional Emerald City team since the Totems retired in 1975.

But Seattle has a long connection to the game. The Seattle Metropolitans played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association. At the time, the Stanley Cup was a Challenge Trophy, and in 1917 Seattle became the first American team to win it. Their iconic logo and multicolored striped jersey are still popular with collectors. Although the Metropolitans ceased operations in 1924, pro hockey was still played in the area.

During the 1928-29 season, the Seattle Eskimos had problems mid-season. The team had endured a miserable seven-game streak. Management feared missing the playoffs and knew many of the problems could be attributed to sloppy goalkeeping, but where could a general manager find quality help in the most demanding hockey position without the network of farm teams and minor league affiliates that is available for teams these days?

The answer came from the newly minted Detroit Cougars who were blessed with two solid goalkeepers Herb Stewart and Dolly Dolson and also an 18-year-old reserve goalkeeper with huge potential named Samuel Porky Levine.









Courtesy of Seattle Museum of History… Nothing but net: Porky Levine in his usual spot in the Seattle Civic Auditorium.

Levine was born in Russia. His family immigrated to Canada and settled in Timmins and Kirkland Lake, Ontario, where many Jews had established businesses to support those working in the mining industry.

He acquired the nickname Porky as a youth who played baseball. His team was treated to a large communal dinner and roast pork was the main course. Levine politely declined and from that day on he was always known as Porky Levine. Weighing in at 5-8 and 185 pounds, his curvy stature and round face might also have had something to do with the nickname. Levine’s stature has often been jokingly compared to movie star Roscoe Fatty Arbuckle. Drawings and photos by Levine showed him filling the net with his girth.

Levine played for the Ontario-based South Porcupine Seniors and the North Bay Trappers before turning professional.

Home games for both the NHL Cougars and their Can-Pro League affiliate, the Detroit Olympics, were played at the Border Cities Arena in Windsor, Ontario, which they shared with the amateur Windsor Bulldogs while their new home, the Olympia, was under construction. . Because the three organizations played and practiced closely together and good goalkeepers were a valued asset, Porky played for each of these teams.

Detroit management appreciated Porkys’ contributions as an exhibition goalkeeper and declined generous offers for his contract, though they occasionally agreed to loan him to teams. Porkys’ player-coach at the Olympics was Frank Foyston, who was known on the West Coast for being a Stanley Cup champion with Seattle and Victoria. He likely facilitated the Cougars decision to loan Porkys services to the Seattle Eskimos for the remainder of the 1928-29 Pacific Coast Hockey League season.

Levine made an immediate impression. He ended the losing streak of the Eskimos and won his first two games with shutout appearances. In a short time, he became the Pacific Coast Hockey League premier and youngest netless. By the time he was 20, he was featured in articles in sports columns as the main attraction of Seattle hockey.









Thanks to Irv Osterer Filling the net: A 1931 illustration in the Kansas City Star misspelled Levines’ name because it identified him as the only Jewish player in professional hockey.

During his brief stint on the West Coast, Porky played exceptionally well with a 12-7 record, including four shutouts and a stunning 1.79 goals against average, leading the Eskimos to the league finals.

It is interesting to note that at a time when many athletes were not quick to divulge information about their religious heritage, Levine never shied away from his connection to Judaism. In interviews, he spoke with pride about his sisters’ work for Hadassah and his family’s contribution to Jewish community life in Northern Ontario.

Still, there was some controversy over Porky’s playing style. Levine was one of the first in the west to introduce an Eastern goalkeeper style characterized by freezing the puck by catching it and falling on it when the opposing team threatened or when a goalkeeper felt his team needed a face-off had. Although this practice was adopted by the NHL in 1918 and approved by the old PCHA, these tactics caused a near riot in the Pacific Coast Hockey League whose players were not as familiar with the practice.

Back in Motown, however, Levines’s absence was felt. Detroit general manager Jack Adams concluded that his team failed to score because the Cougars loaned Porky to Seattle, leaving them with only one practice goalkeeper. The Detroit Free Press reported that Adams had a wooden effigy of the bulky Porky built, and that players pushed the plywood Porky in front of the net during practice and sometimes took it out for pre-game warmups.

Levine returned to the Detroit camp the following season, hoping for more Ice Age after his success with the Eskimos, but instead the Cougars loaned him to the Windsor Bulldogs and the Olympics for parts of the 1929-30 campaign. Playing Detroit in the International Hockey League. Frustrated with the lack of playing time, Porky signed with the Minneapolis Millers in the newly formed American Hockey League in 1930, which, like the World Hockey Association, enticed NHL veterans in the early 1970s with lucrative offers to play in the new league.

During the Depression, the AHL struggled and returned to minor league status as the American Hockey Association.









Thanks to Irv Osterer Literally unbelievable: Levine’s 18 shutouts with the Kansas City PlaMors from 1931-32 earned him a mention in a Ripleys Believe it or Not, though closer examination of competition records indicates an overzealous editor added the words in sequence.

Levine would play in the AHA for almost his entire pro career, winning championships in 1932-33 and 1933-34 with Kansas City; he is the league’s all-time statistical leader in many goalkeeper categories. His 18 shutouts with the Kansas City PlaMors of 1931-32 earned him a mention in a Ripleys Believe it or Not, although closer examination of competition records indicates an overzealous editor added the words in sequence.

Levine would get one last kick at the NHLcan when Chicago goalkeeper Lorne Chabot refused to report to camp in 1934. Called up to fill the void, Porky outperformed Joe Starke, the incumbent Blackhawks backup goalkeeper in the preseason, in every way, but was relegated to the minors when Chabot signed.

Porkys last season in the AHA was with the Dallas Texans 1941-42, joining compatriots Sammy Lavitt and Manny Cotlow. It may be the only time in hockey history where three Jewish players were starters on a North American professional hockey team.

The departure of Canadian players for military service during World War II proved an insurmountable obstacle for many minor hockey leagues in the United States. 1942 marked the end for both the American Hockey Association and the Pacific Coast League. Levine moved to Vancouver and was associated with the St. Regis Hotel and its hockey team in a non-playing role.









Thanks to Irv Osterer Back to Seattle: Porky played with the Lake Washington Shipyards calling after their goalie had a heart attack.

Porkys’ hockey career came to an end when the Lake Washington Shipyards called out after their goalkeeper suffered a heart attack. Levine played in the semi-professional Seattle City Hockey League for half of the 1942-43 season and only shutout the teams. Several times sports writers referred to his goaltending as the difference between a win and a loss.

Lake Washington captured the League Championship and Levine was named second-team all-star, but in 1943-44 he had hung up his equipment for good, finishing his career as a minor professional hockey player in the regular season with 83 shutouts.

He returned to Vancouver to work for the St. Regis Saints in the British Columbia Mainland Hockey League as their manager/secretary and sometimes coach. Porky spent nearly a decade in the hotel industry in Vancouver and then some time in the Yukon before returning to his family in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, a city still widely recognized as a hockey capital.

A huge source of urban pride for this city, as many as 41 residents have played in the National Hockey League. In 1971, the Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation of Pittsburgh established a tribute to recognize these individuals. While it’s doubtful whether Porky ever played NHL minutes with the Cougars, his first name is engraved on the stainless steel tribute.









Thanks to Irv Osterer About 1965: Porky Levine spent nearly a decade in the hotel industry in Vancouver and then some time in the Yukon before returning to his family in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, a city still widely recognized as a hockey capital.

Levine maintained his keen interest in sports and was president of the Porcupine Old Timers hockey club. He chaired the Associated Canadian Travelers Hockey Committee that honored the 1939-40 Allan Cup champions, and was a member of the local golf and curling clubs and active in the city’s Kiwanis organization. He died unexpectedly on April 1, 1970 and was buried in the Beth Tzedek section of the Dawes Road Cemetery in Scarborough, Ontario.

No doubt Porky would be thrilled to see an NHL hockey team in Seattle again, especially one partially owned by David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer, two Jewish businessmen. Once again, elite-level hockey is held in the city where he was so warmly welcomed at the beginning and end of his impressive professional hockey journey.

Irv Osterer is a writer from Ottawa, Canada. He is a former editor of Arts and Activities Magazine. He retired in 2020 after 40 years as a high school fine arts administrator and applied design and fine arts teacher. Until the COVID pandemic, he was a right winger in the Barrhaven Mens Senior Hockey League.

Author’s Note: The author is deeply indebted to the nieces of Porky Levines, Noreen Solomon zl and Joan Genender who inherited and shared their uncles’ rich scrapbook that was widely used as the source material for this article. They described him as a very humble, kind man and a loving brother and uncle. They are thrilled to share his memory with Jewish hockey fans. Eric Zweig, Jeff Obermeyer, Don MacEachern, Roger Godin and Sid Finkelman also contributed to this story.