Fantasy Football Recap: Key Takeaways from Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Preseason | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

The first full week of the NFL Preseason 2021 started with four teams that have made a lot of changes this off-season. Three novice players in skill position saw game time tonight with their first-team strike, although they weren’t the players we expected in week 1. None of the first-team fouls managed to score a touchdown.

PFFs Fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the essential information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

RB Antonio Gibson, 5 carries for 15 yards, 2 rec. for 25 rec. yards (2.8 yards per router run)

QB Mac Jones, 13-for-17, 87 yards (81.3% adjusted completion rate)

SNAP COUNTS (STARTERS ONLY)

Don’t overreact to Antonio Gibson’s box score: Gibson was the focal point of Washington’s attack on early downs he either ran the ball or aimed for eight of his 11 snaps. Unfortunately, he stayed on the sidelines for all four chances of a third down with the first team attack and lost a chance at close range. Gibson is still a very strong pick in the second round, but there is no sign of Washington expanding his role.

Buy the Damien Harris hype: The biggest problem the Patriots’ backs have had in recent seasons has been the team’s three- or four-man rotation, but Harris’s ADP has risen as that rotation may be coming to an end. He only had to share the backfield with James White tonight in clear passing situations. Rhamondre Stevenson did not play in the first half.

Don’t draft Adam Humphries or Kendrick Bourne: Both wide receivers only played in three wide receiver sets tonight, although Washington missed Curtis Samuel and New England Nelson Agholor. Neither receiver is expected to see enough playing time to ever be placed in an imaginative starting grid, even if there is an injury. Humphries and Bourne each caught one pass.

Design Curtis Samuel: Samuel didn’t play tonight, but he should play a part once he’s healthy. Dyami Brown was his closest competitor, but he is currently sixth on the Washington depth chart. He just needs to take over the job from Cam Sims, which he should be able to do.

Design John Bates in Dynasty: The fourth-round rookie has already earned a spot as second tight end in sets of two tight end. He could take over from Logan Thomas in the future. He caught one pass from 19 meters tonight.

Pittsburgh Steelers Bee Philadelphia Eagles

WR Quez Watkins , 2 goals, 1 rec., 79 yards, 1 TD (83 yards after catch)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. , 9 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD (3 combined first downs and touchdowns)

SNAP COUNTS (STARTERS ONLY)

Time to worry about Dallas Goedert: Goedert has been the consensus TE7 all season, given the trading rumors circling Zach Ertz. But Ertz didn’t just play, he ended up playing more with the starters. Those snaps were just extra running blocks, but this will hurt Goedert’s playing time. If Ertz is still on the roster during the 2021 season, Goedert is unlikely to finish as a top-10 fantasy tight end.

Take a late round flyer on Anthony McFarland Jr.: McFarland took a few snaps with the starters after missing the Hall of Fame Game. He may not see much regular season playing time when everyone is healthy, but he could be the first runner if Najee Harris were injured.

Buy Pat Freiermuth in Dynasty: Freiermuth did not play in the Hall of Fame Game, but he has made his way to the No. 2 tight end in two-tight end sets. He took 25% of the shots in 11 staff and could take more of Eric Ebron as the season goes on. This should also be cause for concern for Ebron this season.

Remove Kenneth Gainwell from your late round roster: The Eagles didn’t have Miles Sanders tonight, but that still wasn’t enough for Gainwell to see snaps with the starters. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott split playing time; the fifth-round rookie started playing as the second team came in, but the Eagles focused on the passing game instead of letting Gainwell run.

Remove Greg Ward from your late round roster: Ward had been the Eagles’ final receiver, but Quez Watkins appears to have passed Ward on the depth map. Jalen Reagor also played more first team shots in the slot, though reports indicated that Reagor would take over that role. Once DeVonta Smith is healthy, Ward will be fifth on the depth chart.