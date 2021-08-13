College Football’s Need-to-Know 20: The Most Underrated NFL Draft Prospects Entering the 2021 Season

My bosses here at CBS Sports came to me earlier this summer with the idea of ​​creating a ranking, similar to our own Pete Prisco’s Better-Than Team, about college soccer players that I like more than the average analyst or fan who enters the season. The idea is to identify 20 guys—after all, I wore No. 20 with the Pittsburgh Steelers—you need to look beyond the more notable names on Preseason All-America teams and early NFL Draft boards.

The requirements I set were to pick only draft-eligible players (so I could check my work next spring) who aren’t projected first-round picks (on colleague Ryan Wilson’s far-too-early 2022 mock draft). That meant guys I originally identified, like Michigan defenseman Aidan Hutchinson or Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, were scrapped. I also tried to steer clear of players who earned a lot of season love and first-team honors, which meant the boot for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

After calling coaches and contacts across the country and watching so many movies my eyes hurt, I’ve cut my inaugural Need-to-Know 20 for the 2021 college football season. I’ve even ranked them in order of how good I feel about these guys. (The rankings are in parentheses next to each prospect.)

insult

QB — Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (1): The best quarterback in the Big Ten, Penix is ​​a proven winner (12-2 as a starter) with incredible, natural arm talent. He showed great anticipation in 2020 and flashed a knack for throwing the ball before the routes of his goals were completed. Great in the rollout game, but also has a smooth presence in the pocket. After his second ACL injury, health is a concern for Penix, but he has the talent to be an early NFL Draft roster.

QB — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (8): Thompson-Robinson, a fringe five-star recruit, has occasionally broken up at Westwood (12 interceptions, seven lost fumbles in 2019), but improves annually under the supervision of Chip Kelly. With sales coming under control in 2020, it could be breakthrough season. He’s grown up so much by staying calm in the bag when faced with a free blitzer. I love his progression, and he’s not afraid to break outside routes.

RB — Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (2):The top SEC player whose name you don’t know, Rodriguez is considered a powerback, but last season averaged more than 6 yards per carry (785 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games). Weighing in at 5 feet-11 and 224 pounds, the C-Rod has sneaky speed and speed.

RB — Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (9):It feels like Robinson has been in Tuscaloosa forever, so you know he’s ready to be the featured man after firing in spurts. I like his burst and running style; he runs with bad intentions. His performance of the College Football Playoff National Championship (69 yards on 10 carries) was a sign of things to come.

WR — David Bell, Purdue (10):Rondale Moore has been getting all the attention in West Lafayette in recent seasons, but Bell was a monster who led the Boilermakers in every receiving category last season. He is a smooth runner who plays through contact before and after the catch. Questionable quarterback play hasn’t hurt his production. Bell’s ball skills and body control are ideal. We’ll talk about this guy in design time.

WR — Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama (14):I love this guy: 6-foot-3, smooth acceleration and deceptive speed. Good start-stop power and bursts out of its routes. Tolbert’s deep ball location allows him to secure and attack those opportunities.

WR — Khalil Shakir, Boise State (16):Shakir led the Broncos last season with 52 catches for 719 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He is a clever route runner who uses his head and feet to manipulate defensive backs while running his routes. YAC should be his nickname because when the ball is in his hands, he is guaranteed to make a defender miss.

AT — Cole Turner,Nevada(7): You have to keep an eye on Nevada. QB Carson Strong is getting buzz as a first-round pick in 2022, and he may spread the love to guys like widespread Romeo Doubbs and Turner, a major red zone/goal-line threat (nine touchdowns in 2020). Extremely soft hands, efficient in his routes and not mind blocking. Will probably be posting video game numbers again this year alongside Strong.

TE — Isaiah Probably, Coastal Carolina (13): Great playability (20 yards per reception in 2020) is there. Probably a former wide receiver who still has elite speed and competes in running with a lot of effort and energy. He is one of the main draws of the fun Coastal Carolina Offensive, along with QB Grayson McCall.

OL — Cain Madden, Notre Dame (4):A huge transfer win for Notre Dame after many people believed Madden was on his way to the state of Florida when he left Marshall. He is a technically good player who understands leverage and proper hand placement. He has what I call typewriter feet: they are always moving.

OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (11):We may be breaking our rules here since Salyer has been a pre-season first-team All-America pick for some publications, but he’s still an offensive lineman – those guys always need a pub! — and he’s just a roster of the preseason All-SEC squad. The former five-star recruit has a massive body and plays with attitude. He’s played tackle and guard throughout his career, so there’s plenty to love when you consider his versatility, wide base and good lateral movement.

OL — Dylan Parham, Memphis (19): Three-year starter who profiles as a guard in the NFL. Good versatility. Shows solid hand placement when coming into contact with a defender. Smart footballer who, according to experts, can be coached exceptionally well.

Defense

EDGE — Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (3):A legitimate speed rusher with a lot of length. Quick first step with a ruthless attitude that keeps him in the game. Best pass rusher in the group of five. Cincinnati has a few guys on the defensive.

EDGE — Jermaine Johnson II,State of Florida(6):You know I had to get a “Nole” on this list, and everyone I speak to in Tallahassee is very high on this transfer to Georgia. Johnson is a top athlete who plays with a nice turn as he rushes the passerby. Can effectively stand or put his hand in the dirt. I see him as Florida State’s best defensive player.

EDGE — Keion White, Georgia Tech (17): An under-the-radar prospect that could take the ACC by storm after Old Dominion transfer. The Monarchs didn’t play last season, but in 2019 White had 19 tackles for losses after switching positions from tight end. What I like is his impressive first step. He has an engine that never stalls. Turn on the band and it pops off; he is a natural footballer who goes after it.

EDGE — Tyreke Smith, Ohio State (18): Smith’s game is all about power and speed. He is strong against the run and has the versatility to play the 3 or 5 technique. The Buckeyes are always loaded on the defensive front and Smith plays a big part of that, but he doesn’t get as much acclaim as his teammates. Don’t sleep on this man.

LB — DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (15): Former five star safety perspective with a nose guard. Last year he became a linebacker and you could see he was getting more comfortable every week. Moves well in space and plays with proper gap integrity in the run game. He is exactly what the NFL is looking for in a linebacker.

DB — Brandon Joseph, Northwest (5): Great ball skills. A sideline to sideline type player who should be a pilot for Delta because he is always flying around. You won’t wonder if Joseph likes football because you can see his love for the game when he plays. The Wildcats sent Greg Newsome to the NFL in 2021 as a first-rounder. It’s Brandon’s turn.

DB — Trent McDuffie, Washington (12):Say it with me: Huskies develop defensive backs, Huskies develop defensive backs. McDuffie is next, and at six feet tall, he’s more of a Budda Baker prototype than a Kevin King. He is an all-round player who tackles, covers and understands corners. Those who knew him during the hiring process raved about his makeup.

DB — Joey Porter Jr.,Penn State(20): He’s only played in 12 games so far, but his potential punches you in the face when you see him play. Ideal size (6-foot-2), speed and pedigree. I played with his father in the league! Junior has the chance to become one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten and could be a household name in November.