Mountain West Announces Conference Basketball Schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. Boise State’s 18-game Mountain West men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season was announced by the conference on Friday. The Broncos will play at home against Fresno State on December 28.

The dates of each game are subject to change, based on television selections. Mountain West’s national television partners, CBS Sports and FOX Sports, will now begin a selection process, which will include shifting select games to every night of the week. This is followed by the identification of network outlets and tip-off times. The broadcast schedule is expected to be announced next month.

Each of the 11 Mountain West schools plays eight home-and-home series, along with an additional home game and an additional road game. The Broncos will not host New Mexico and will not travel to the state of San Jose. They play twice against the other eight conference opponents.

The league opener against Fresno State will be followed by back-to-back road games in Wyoming and Utah State. The Broncos return home to host Colorado State (Jan. 8) and then travel to Nevada (Jan. 11) before reaching the first of two byes on the schedule.

A home Air Force meeting (Jan. 18) is followed by a trip to the defending Mountain West San Diego State champion for the first meeting of the year on January 22.

Wyoming is coming to ExtraMile Arena to close out the month (January 25) and to close out Boise State’s first series of conference games. A road race at Fresno State (Jan. 29) sends Boise State to its second bye.

The Broncos then take on their two single-game opponents in back-to-back forays, hosting San Jose State Feb. 5 and traveling to New Mexico Feb. 8. Boise State will get its first look at UNLV on Feb. 12 at ExtraMile Arena, then travels to the Air Force for a February 15 meeting for back-to-back home games.

Utah State makes the trip to Boise to meet on Feb. 19. If the date is correct, it will take a year for the Broncos to score 51 points in the second half to get past the Aggies for a series sweep last season.

San Diego State will be visiting the ExtraMile Arena on February 22. This marks the seventh time in Boise State’s 11 years in the Mountain West that the Broncos will face the Aztecs in a regular season game on Feb. 22 or later.

That meeting is followed by a trip to UNLV. The final home game of conference play is against Nevada (March 1) and the regular season concludes on March 5 in Colorado State.

Conference play will determine eligibility for the 2022 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship, which takes place March 9-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Boise State’s two byes will take place on January 15 and February 1.

Season tickets are now available and can bebought online, in person at the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 208-426-4737.

Boise State has 12 returnees in 2021-22, including three starters and two All-Mountain West rosters from a year ago. A school record of seven Broncos last season averaged at least eight points per game. Five of them will return this year in the Blues and Oranges, marking the most returnees who averaged at least eight points per game since 1983-84 the year before.

Head Coach Leon Rice is entering his 12th season at the helm. Rice is the all-wins in Boise State men’s basketball history and has led the Broncos to six postseason national tournaments, including the first two major NCAA tournament bids in the program’s history.

Boise State Basketball Men 2021-22 Mountain West Schedule

Dates subject to change

Tuesday, December 28 vs Fresno State

Saturday January 1st in Wyoming

Tuesday, January 4 in Utah State

Saturday January 8 vs Colorado State

Tuesday, January 11 in Nevada

Tuesday January 18 vs Air Force

Saturday, January 22 in San Diego State

Tuesday January 25 vs Wyoming

Saturday January 29th in Fresno State

Saturday February 5 vs San Jose State

Tuesday, February 8 in New Mexico

Saturday February 12 vs UNLV

Tuesday 15 February at the Air Force

Saturday February 19 vs Utah State

Tuesday, February 22 vs San Diego State

Saturday 26 February at UNLV

Tuesday March 1 vs Nevada

Saturday March 5 in Colorado State