Sacco Sez: Football is back





The football world went from the silence of June and early July to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and Introductions, and now to a full roster of games for all NFL teams this week. But it’s not just that the Denver Broncos are in Minnesota to practice and play with the Minnesota Vikings. There are 765 colleges and universities offering football this fall, and six schools will begin their inaugural seasons in the coming weeks, including one program with a former Broncos assistant as head coach. The six programs starting in 2021 include Bluefield State College (in Bluefield, West Virginia). The school is an NCAA Division II Independent, and former Denver special teams assistant coach Tony Coaxum is the head coach. Also Judson University (in Elgin, Illinois), Keystone College (La Plume, Pennsylvania), Lincoln University (Oakland, California), Mount Marty University (Yankton, South Dakota), and Post University (Waterbury, Connecticut). Former Bronco quarterback Peyton Manning is as big a supporter of the game as there is, and his father Archie Manning is president of the National Football Foundation. “With over a million high school students playing football and more than 93,000 places on college teams, there’s plenty of room for expansion,” Archie said in a statement. “Many of these colleges clearly recognize that football can play an important role in encouraging students to continue their education by enticing them to enroll.” I’ve known NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell since he was a young assistant SID at the University of Colorado in the early 1970s, and Hatchell said, “No other sport adds to the vibrancy of a college campus more than football, and we are very We are excited to highlight the schools that have added our great game Presidents of universities and colleges clearly see the value of having programs on their campus, and we applaud them for understanding the role football can play in their students’ educational experience.” Led by head coach and former Bronco Tony Coaxum, the Bluefield State Big Blue will play their first game at home against Lawrence Tech (MI) on Saturday, September 4. “Coach Coaxum and his staff have done an incredible job of achieving the near-impossible. They found the players and the opponents to make a season in less than six months,” said Bluefield State athletic director Derrick Price earlier this year. . For the first time in 40 years, Bluefield State will draft a soccer team as one of 12 new sports in its athletic division this fall. “Tony Coaxum and his staff know how important football is to our alumni, what it means to restart a tradition that already includes two national championships,” said Price. When Peyton Manning gave his inaugural address into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he passionately praised the value of football and talked about growing the game. Certainly, adding programs where there were none before, or none for decades, is positive evidence of the value of football at all levels. My best wishes to Tony Coaxum and the other coaches and players who will soon be starting their first football seasons at their college institutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverbroncos.com/news/sacco-sez-football-is-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos