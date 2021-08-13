Women’s Golf Reveals 2021-22 Schedule





Women’s golf | 8/13/2021 14:00:00 PM The University of Minnesota women’s golf team opens the season with the ANNIKA Invitational, highlighting the schedule announced by the head coach for 2021-22 Rhyll Brinsmead on Friday. “I couldn’t be happier to announce our full fall and spring schedule as we have full competitive competition for the first time in two years,” said Brinsmead. “I am eager to lead this team for my first full year as head coach. This schedule allows us to compete against the best in collegiate golf every time we set foot on the course. This is imperative to give us the best chance of competing in the late season in May.” With some of the top teams in women’s college golf coming to the Twin Cities, the season kicks off on Monday, September 13 for the three-day ANNIKA Invitational presented by 3M in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. Two weeks later, the Gophers head to Vail, Color for the Golf Week Challenge (Sept. 27-29). Two more tournaments await the Maroon and Gold in the fall season. From October 16-18, Minnesota will compete in the Pat Bradley Invitational in Sarasota, Florida, before making it to Bowling Green, Ky. goes for the Olde Stone Intercollegiate (October 25-26). “The fall season is highlighted with the ANNIKA Invitational in our backyard,” said Brinsmead. “This event ranks #1 in field strength every year and we are honored to be invited.” After the new year, the Gophers will return from January 31 to February 1 with Big Ten Match Play in Innisbrook, Florida. The team will remain in Florida for the UCF Challenge in Orlando the following week (February 6-8). Three weeks later, the Maroon and Gold will cross the country for the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, February 27-28. As the calendar moves into March, Minnesota will compete in the Valspar Augusta Invitational (March 12-13) in Augusta, Georgia and the Briar’s Creek Invitational (March 14-15) in Kiawah Island, SC A trip to Indiana awaits the Gophers in April as they will compete in the Indiana Invitational (April 9-10) in Bloomington, Ind. The 2022 Big Ten Championship will be held in Pittsburgh, Penn. from April 22-24. “The spring season schedule has expanded to include three new events for the Gophers, the Big Ten Match Play, UCF Invite and the Augusta Invitational,” said Brinsmead. “We will travel to six different states and see elite competition at every event. Our goal is to make it through the NCAA post season and this schedule will set us up for that task!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/8/13/womens-golf-womens-golf-unveils-2021-22-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos