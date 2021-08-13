Nebraska Football Practice Report – August 13

There was a scrimmage today for the Huskers and Coach Frost then met the media. There were questions about tight end injuries, the running backs and the backup QB spot.

As always – these are not exact quotes. They are my best attempt at typing in real time.

How does the receding depth chart vibrate?

That can be determined. There are a few guys who divorce themselves. In which order they will play and how much they will play is still to be determined.

Sevion Morrison – how did he react? [COVID and injuries derailed his 2020 season]

Sevion is talented. We try to recruit a lot of talent, but they all come at different times and at different rates. He really came into his own in the offseason program this summer. He looks better, slimmer faster. He did a good job. I think he has grown from his freshman year and has a chance to help us.

Rest of class of 2020 – how was it for them? [Logan Smothers mentioned by name]

Last year was tough for everyone, that’s enough said. We’re recruiting guys from out of state and there’s nobody on campus and everything is closed. It was tough for those guys. They missed spring ball, fall camp, organized winter conditioning, non-conference games, opportunities to get into games. We tried to move forward quickly in their development and many responded well.

Tight ends Austin [Allen] and Travis [Vokolek] missing exercise

We just released Austin. Travis has been hacked. I always notify you if we have someone away for a season or longer. We beat up guys and Travis is one, but we expect them back.

You don’t have much gaming experience behind those tight ends. What do you think of the young boys? [Chris Hickman mentioned by name]

It’s weird. It seems like there is always one position that breaks more than others and it is this year. Chris and Austin will be fine. Travis returns. We had an appendectomy and some kind of fluke. We are hurt for depth there. The good thing is that we get representatives from young guys who help us get started. We moved two guys there [to tight end]. Chancellor Brewington [walk on WR transfer from Northern Arizona]. He is a great recipient and he has done a good job of getting in and learning. And then Jacob Herbek [6-5, 265-pound redshirt freshman from Grand Island] we also moved to a tight end.

It sounds like Chancellor’s connection to Nebraska was through Jaylin Wright.

Did Travis have the appendectomy or did you just say one in the group?

I did not say that [it was Travis]

You’ve thrown a lot at the young guys – how do you rate them?

They pick it up at different levels. Most guys have 2 or 3 plays where they look good and then they get confused. It’s just part of the learning process. I was frustrated today. We had Big Ten officials there and we had too many flags on the ground. We have to go back and watch the tape. Most of those were with the 2s and 3s on small things. This team needs to understand that they are good enough to play in every game if we don’t do the things to beat ourselves. We’ve talked to them about it. I think they get it. Well, keep working on it.

hes [Chancellor] listed at 185? He looks like a little boy. What kind of tight end is he?

I think he’s bigger than that. He is a Husker tight end. It will be good for us. We can use it indoors or outdoors.

vaccination coverage [Frost has expressed discomfort with levels previously]

We did everything we could to train the boys. We’ve had some resistance and our trainer trained them well. Four people came in and spoke to the team. I feel really good about where we are in numbers. Well, keep working on it.

Benefit? [to higher vaccination rate]

The benefit will be based on the rules surrounding it. The best chance of an uninterrupted season as a team and as a player is a high vaccination coverage.

Are you going to the concert? [Garth Brooks]

Yes I go. I’m excited to see the stadium full again. I’ve never seen my box. My wife has been in it. I’m going to sit there. It will be my first time seeing it. Favorite songs? – Callin Baton Rogue – Thunder Rolls – Cowboy Lament – That’s a good question by the way.

When are you going to start Illinois game prep? After this weekend?

We would start earlier, especially with the guys we expect to play a lot this year. They are really comfortable with schedule and got good reps for technique and fundamentals. We’d rather focus our attention on the first game.

If someone is caught on O-line, will Brant Banks be first on watch and tackle? Is he that versatile?

Brant has worked a bit with the ones and the twos. We have better depth on the o-line than we’ve had. Nouri [I assume he is speaking about Nouredin Nouili] did a good job, Bando. Hixson. I don’t want to exclude anyone. We have a lot of guys that we feel good about so we can keep people fresh.

Backup QB? Do you know who you’re going with?