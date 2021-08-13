RI Hockey HOF ready for virtual ceremony





The RI Hockey Hall of Fame has announced that its 2020 and 2021 classes anchors will air on WSBE TV36 on Saturday, August 28 at 10 p.m. The securely pre-recorded TV Enshrinement Special was produced in lieu of the previously scheduled in-person introductory events postponed due to the pandemic. “We’ve been working on this production since February,” noted Hall of Fame President Vincent Cimini. “Candidates’ acceptance speeches have been recorded from across the country at locations related to each candidate’s hockey career.” In addition to videos capturing the highlights of each participant’s hockey journey, the program will also feature congratulations from past enshrines and some of the game’s most famous personalities. The class of 2020 inductees include Tim Army, David Capuano, Lou Cimini, Jack Ferreira, Jim Fullerton, Paul Guay and Garth Snow. The 2021 HOF class consists of George Army, Bob Gaudreau, Art Lesieur and David Quinn. The Malcolm Greene Chace Trophy, awarded for “Lifetime Contribution of a Rhode Islander to the Game of Hockey,” will be awarded to Barrington’s Sylvester “Buster” Clegg. Cimini also noted that camera phone videos from family, friends and fans have been collected over the past four months to allow them to be a part of the celebration as part of a custom audience created for each inductee. The 90-minute TV special, hosted by Dale Arnold, will also be rebroadcast multiple times on WSBE and the WSBE “Learn Channel”. It will also be available “On Demand” and on the venue’s website RIHHOF.com.

