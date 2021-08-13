Recent match report – Phoenix vs Rockets 27th match 2021





Report Phoenix recovers from 71 for 6 as a pair at 48 for 30 balls

Birmingham Phoenix 129 for 7 (Burns 38, Arlott 22*, Johnson 3-22) beat Trent Rockets 125 for 7 (Freeborn 30, Graham 26, Gordon 3-26) with three wickets Erin Burns, the Australian all-rounder, hit 38 from 26 balls and Emily Arlott 22 from 14 to keep Birmingham Phoenix in with a great chance to qualify for the final stages of the women’s inaugural hundred. Phoenix recovered from 71 for 6, needed 55 with 42 balls left, to beat Trent Rockets by three wickets with six balls left after Burns and Arlott made 48 of 30 deliveries. Left arm spinner Kirstie Gordon took 3 for 26 to make it 12 wickets in the tournament as Rockets Women scored 125 for 7 from 100 balls, Abbey Freeborn (30) and Heather Graham (26) added 54 in 39 balls for fifth wicket. But even though Sammy-Jo Johnson took 3 for 22 to increase her number to 15, the total wasn’t enough. Trent Rockets Women remain one of three teams with seven points with a home game against Manchester Originals on the horizon, while Phoenix, with six points, travels to Northern Superchargers on Thursday. The second and third places on the final table will meet to decide who will face Southern Brave, who is already through to the Lord’s final. Rachel Priest and Johnson got the Rockets innings off to a strong start with 34 from 20 balls, both hitting sixes, but the innings lost some momentum as Johnson lbw tried to reverse spinner Burns’ sweep, Katherine Brunt was bowled by Gordon and Nat Sciver was led by a direct hit shot in from the deep midwicket by Katie Mack to be 63 for 4 of 52. Graham had a breakout on nine when she was dropped on cover from Emily Arlott before she and Freeborn added 28 in 15 balls. But both were sent off in the space of three balls by Gordon, who beat Freeborn’s swing before Graham hit her halfway through in a final set that cost just one point. Shafali Verma, 16 from nine after her match-winning 76 not out against Welsh Fire on Monday, was caught at deep midwicket in an early setback to Phoenix, taking Brunt her second in the tournament and fifth this time. summer after a battle between the two that began in the England-India international series. Katherine Brunt roars after Shafali Verma sacked Getty Images The innings seemed to be going nowhere as Eve Jones was previously legged to Georgia Davis’ off-spin and skipper Amy Jones to a poor shot that saw her catch to Johnson’s short third man, who quickly added a second wicket with a low return catch to remove Mack. When Sarah Glenn left Gwenan Davis behind, they were 58 to 5. Izzy Wong went to the short third man, but Burns and Arlott turned things around. Burns swept No. 88 ball straight into the deep backsquare, but Arlott, surviving a difficult catch-and-throw opportunity for Johnson, kept her calm to win the game with back-to-back boundaries.

