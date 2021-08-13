Women’s hockey adds eight for 2021

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Union College Head Women’s Hockey Coach Josh Sciba announced that eight student athletes will join the Dutchwomen for the 2021-22 season. The freshman class, consisting of four forwards, three defenders and one goalkeeper, comes from two states and two provinces. The class consists of Ashley Adams (Port Perry, Ontario), Maren Friday (Duluth, Minnesota), Paige Greco (Burlington, Ontario), Emma Hebert (Sherwood Park, Alberta), Maya Jones (Eden Prairie, Minnesota), Sophie Matsoukas (Ottawa, Ontario), Josie Mendeszoon (Methuen, Mass.), and Maddie Suitor (Burlington, Ontario).

“It’s an exciting time for our team,” said head coach Josh Sciba . “With seven returning players who have not played since February 22, 2020 and 15 players yet to play a Division I hockey game, we know our team is hungry to compete and show our growth. These eight players come from a wide range of players. series of successful programs. They have held leadership roles in those programs. We are confident that these players will bring unique skills and a winning mentality to our team on the ice and in the classroom. Our team will feel their passion and competitiveness This will help us to bring our team together as we work towards achieving our goals for the 2021-2022 season.”

Ashley Adams 5-7 Forward Shoots: Left Port Perry, Ontario Toronto Jr. Eros (PWHL)

Before the Union: Spent 2020-2021 season with Toronto (PWHL), but not because of the pandemic Played in 38 regular season games with Durham West (PWHL), scored 16 points (5g, 11a) Skated in four playoff games for Durham West, took a ​​assist MVP in the finals of the Hayley Wickenheiser Tournament during the 2017-18 season.

Why Union: “I chose Union because the school felt like home to me as soon as I was on campus. Union was the only school I attended where I experienced a home away from home feeling. I like the small town and the smaller classes. gives me the opportunity to create great connections with the professors and classmates. I’m really looking forward to working at Union!”

Sciba on Adams: “Ashley brings a unique ability to our team. Her ability to see the ice and chase pucks with her speed will boost our offensive attack. We believe Ashley has the type of grit that will help our team move forward.”

Maren Friday 5-11 Defensive Shots: Right Duluth, Minnesota Duluth Marshall School

Before the Union: Played the last six seasons for Duluth Marshall School Skated in all 19 games in the 2020-21 season, scored 45 points (22g, 23a) Played in 23 regular season games during the 2019-20 season, registered 28 points (18g, 10a) and scored three points (2g, 1a) in two playoff gamesNominated team MVP in 2019 and 2020Earned honors for all 2017-2020 conferencesThree-year member of the National Honor SocietyHonor roll student.

Why Union: “I was originally drawn to Union because of its resemblance to my high school; both schools are small, close-knit communities driven with a passion for academics and the arts. Union gave me the opportunity to explore my interest in engineering while participating in a sport I love.”

Sciba on Friday: “Maren is a very intelligent, versatile person and player. We believe her size and ability with the puck on her stick will help her add attacking from the blue line. We love her athleticism and determination to play a ​to be a leader in all that she does.”

Paige Greco 5-9 Forward shots: Left Burlington, Ontario Burlington Jr. Barracudas (PWHL)

Before the Union: Did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic Skated in all 38 regular season games, scored 20 points (7g, 13a) Registered two points (1g, 1a) in four playoff games Served as assistant captain in the 2019 -20 and 2020 -21 seasonsAcademic honors earned in all four years of high school.

Why Union: “I’ve always wanted a smaller campus so I can focus on both academics and athletics. I’m excited for both academics and hockey for Union!”

Sciba on Greek: “Paige was a leader on her team and will bring instant stability to the middle of the ice. Her strength, puck chasing ability and talent for the net will help us in many different situations. Her character will only enhance our culture … the ice cream too.”

Emma Hebert 5-3 Defensive Shots: Right Sherwood Park, Alberta. Edmonton Pandas (AFHL)

Before the Union: Appeared in four games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season for the Edmonton Pandas, scored five points (2g, 3a) Skated in 30 games of the regular season, registered 12 points (5g, 7a) Earned accolades with honors in the last two years out of school.

Why Union: “I chose Union for its academic excellence and small community feel. I’m excited to be part of a great hockey team with a great group of girls.”

Sciba on Hebert: “Emma is a very independent, mature person who has grown a lot during her junior hockey career. Her attacking instincts allow her to create and produce plays, and her vision allows her to master the game. There is an inner drive she has and we believe it will take her game to another level at Union.”

Maya Jones 5-6 Defensive Shots: Left Eden Prairie, Minn. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Before the Union: Skated in 19 of the 20 games played in the 2020-21 season, scored seven points (3g, 4a)… Recorded 14 points (5g, 9a) in 25 regular season games in 2019-20 and one assist in two playoff games.. .Served as team captain for the past two seasons… Earned All-Conference Award during 2020-21 season… Won conference title for last four years Member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National History Honor Society and National High School Mathematics Honor Society.

Why Union: “I chose Union because of the small campus feel, the great academic opportunities (especially in the sciences) and the fun hockey team. Going to Union gives me an excellent education and gives me the opportunity to play Division I hockey to play under a welcoming, competitive and experienced coaching staff.”

Sciba on Jones: “Maya is a very driven and versatile person and player. She is a fierce competitor who is difficult to play against and she is a student at the highest level. Her strength and her shot will help her to give offense to our team. We love her passion for competing and we feel she has the right mindset to drive our team forward.”

Sophie Matsoukas 5-9 Goaltender Catches: Left Ottawa, Ontario Ontario Hockey Academy

Before the Union: Didn’t play 2020-21 season due to pandemic… Played in 26 games in 2019-20 season, with a GAA of 0.47.

Why Union: “I chose Union because I always wanted to go to a school in a small town with a small campus and a great education, while still playing hockey at the highest level. The staff throughout the campus were also very welcoming, which helped with my decision. Union is a perfect fit for me.”

Sciba on Matsoukas: “Sophie is a beacon of intensity and competitiveness. She has worked extremely hard to get better and her game will continue to progress at Union. We love her athleticism, her skating and we know she has the ability to manage calmly the game from her position. We are excited to see her grow.”

Josie Mendeszoon 5-5 Forward shots: Left Methuen, Mass. Shattuck-St. Mary’s

Before the Union: Appeared in 41 games in 2020-21, scored eight points (1g, 7a)…Skate in 42 games in 2019-20, registered nine points (1g, 8a)… Played a total of 202 games and scored 60 career points ( 21g, 39a).

Why Union: “Union is a family. With a highly competitive academic and athletic environment, I am constantly encouraged to be the best version of myself. I especially appreciate the close-knit community, as Union’s infectious energy and endless support provide an atmosphere that feels like home .”

Sciba on Mendeszoon: “Josie is an energetic person who we think will give us immediate depth in certain areas. She is extremely versatile and can play a variety of roles. We really like her ability to hunt pucks and her reach allows her to convert We think her offensive game has a lot of potential and we look forward to seeing her produce more at Union.”

Maddie Suitor 5-3 Forward Shots: Left Burlington, Ontario Burlington Junior Barracudas (PWHL)

Before the Union: Didn’t play 2020-21 season due to pandemic…Skate in 38 regular season games in 2019-20, scored 19 points (6g, 13a)… Scored five points (3g, 2a) in four play-off games.. Served as assistant captain for the 2019-20 season…Nominated girls’ hockey MVP in 2017-18Honor roll student.

Why Union: “I chose Union because I loved the campus from the beginning and I felt it was a place where I could reach my full potential as a student-athlete. I love Union and Schenectady’s small campus and close-knit community. Union gives me the chance to get a great education while chasing my dreams of playing Division I hockey.”

Sciba on Suitor: “Maddie is a very skilled, very smart hockey player. She is a great person who wants to compete and win. What she may lack in size, she makes up for in hockey sense and offensive instincts. We are very excited to see how she can add to our team help create attacks and we believe her character will also advance our dressing room.”