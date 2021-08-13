Gators Announce 2021-22 Schedule – Florida Gators





The campaign kicks off on September 13 at the Cougar Classic.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Women’s Lead Golf Coach, Emily Craft Glaser , announced the schedule for 2021-22 on Friday.

“There’s a lot of excitement to start this season and releasing our schedule is definitely a big part of that,” said Bastel Glaser. both the SEC and the entire country. We have an amazing and dedicated group of young ladies on the team who will represent Florida in the best way and I am looking forward to our journey this year.” The season kicks off at the Cougar Classic on September 13-14 at the Yeamans Hall Club, in Charleston, SC. The Gators, a two-time event winner, finished 3rd overall in 2019 and set the program’s second lowest ever team tournament score with 840. To wrap up the fall season, Florida heads to the Mason Rudolph Women’s Championship (September 24-26), Windy City Classic (October 4-5), and The Ally at Old Waverly (October 25-27). After the winter break, the spring season kicks off at the FAU Paradise Invitational (7-8) with the first of three consecutive tournaments in the Sunshine State. The Moon Golf Invitational (February 20-22) is the next test to close the game in February. Florida returns to Mark Bostick to host the 50th Annual VyStar Gators Invitational March 4-5, aiming to win the event for the seventh year in a row. The regular season ends in March in the Mountain View Collegiate (March 18-20) and Clemson Invitational (March 25-27). The SEC Championship is scheduled for April 13-17 at Greystone Golf Club in Birmingham, Ala. NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 9-11, followed by the NCAA Championships May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona at Grayhawk Golf Club. Women’s Golf 2021-22 Schedule Tournament Venue Class dates Cougar Classic Charleston, SC Yeamans Hall Club September 13-14 Mason Rudolph Women’s Championship Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt Legends Club Sept 24-26 Windy City Classic Chicago Westmoreland Country Club Oct 4-5 The ally in Old Waverly West Point, Miss Old Waverly Golf Club Oct 25-27 FAU Paradise Invitational BocaRaton, Florida. Osprey Point Golf Course February 7-8 Moon Golf Invitational Melbourne, Florida. Doran Golf Club February 20-22 VyStar Gators Invitational Gainesville, Florida. Mark Bostick Golf Course March 4-5 Mountain View Invitational Tuscon, Aris. Golf club with mountain view March 18-20 Clemson Invitational Clemson, SC The Reserve at Lake Keowee March 25-27 SEC Championship Birmingham, ala. Greystone Golf Club April 13-17 Regional NCAA To be determined To be determined May 9-11 NCAA Championship Scottsdale, Arizona. Grayhawk Golf Club May 20-25 Follow the Gators |FloridaGators.com|Twitter|Instagram|facebook|

