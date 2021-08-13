Ohio Football Camp Day Eight: Stephen Johnson





american football

8/13/2021 12:49 PM Scott Thomas

ATHENS, Ohio –The Ohio soccer team concluded the eighth day of fall camp Friday morning at Peden Stadium. One of the last exercises was a field goal kick match with: Tristian Vandenberg , Jonah Fortkamp and Oklahoma transfer Stephen Johnson . Johnson, along with Vandenberg and Fortkamp, ​​sank his final kick from over 40 yards to finish his strong day kicks. The Arlington, Texas native said the competition pushes all three players to get better. “I think Tristian has improved, I have improved, Jonah has also improved,” Johnson said. “The coaches are doing a pretty good job of testing us regularly with pressure kicks in different scenarios, they certainly don’t make it easy for us.” The whole team watched Johnson’s final kick of the day and did everything they could to distract him. run back Julian Rosso repeatedly reminded Johnson that he was ready to stop distracting him at any time and defensive coordinator Ron Collins went to the other side of the ball to yell “kicker” as loud as he could. Others in the crowd went in with a simple “Steve” chant. Despite the distraction, Johnson got up and nailed the stairs. He says the distraction helps simulate a game and make him a better kicker. “The goal is to win a championship, so if you practice in scenarios you’ll never see in the game, you’re only hurting yourself and your team,” Johnson said. “When people yell at me, cause trouble and put as much pressure as possible, I like it because I think it makes me a better player.” Johnson landed in Athens after spending his first four seasons in Norman with the Sooners. He came to Ohio because he felt it suited him best. He felt that the coaching staff was there to work with him instead of barking orders, and he immediately clicked with the staff and the team. The red shirt senior also liked the food in Athens better than his options in Norman. When Johnson steps up to take a kick, he says to himself the same three things: chest to the uprights, pace to the ball, and finish along the goal line. Those three things help him lock up the stairs and run. “As long as I do those three things, 99% of the time the result is good,” Johnson said. “I try to stick to that and make it as simple as possible.” Keeping things simple is key for Johnson as he looks forward to the final weeks of camp. He will also try to secure that runway by staying consistent in his approach and attitude. Ohio Football Fall Camp 2021 Practice Schedule Practice 8 (Scrimmage) Aug 14 9:05 AM

Practice Aug 9 16 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 10 17 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice 11 Aug 18 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 12 19 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 13 20 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Exercise 14 (Scrimmage) 21 Aug. 9:00 am

Exercise 15 Aug 23 3:25 PM

Exercise 16 – 24 Aug 3:25 PM

Exercise 17 – 25 Aug 3:30 PM

Exercise 18 – 26 Aug 2:30 PM

Exercise 19 – 27 Aug – 3:30 pm #OUohyeah

