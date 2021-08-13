Sports
Andonian ready to represent USA, Virginia Tech
Ufa, Russia The past six months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for Bryce Andonia: Participate in his first NCAA National Championship tournament, finish the academic year, win a spot on the US World Team, months of training camp, and then cap it all off with a trip around the world to Russia. Despite the hectic nature of the times, the Tech Wrestling Junior is extremely grateful for the chance to make his dream come true.
“This is a great opportunity. I’ve been trying to make Team USA since I was a kid, so putting on a USA singt was a dream,” Andonian said.
Andonian heads to Ufa, Russia as part of the Junior Men’s Freestyle contingent competing in the 2021 Junior World Championships from August 16-22. He is the only Hokie and only one of 10 American wrestlers to qualify for the international event. He will come out at 70 kg/154 lbs for Team USA.
With his explosive, electrifying style that keeps fans on the edge of their seats whenever he takes the mat, it’s no secret why Andonian has become a household name since he strapped himself for the Hokies. That style makes him a must-see TV and what propelled him to a dominating performance on his way to making his first World Team last April. He put on a show at Junior Nationals and sent his first three opponents via a technical fall. He then faced Georgian Caleb Henson in the quarterfinals and then won 16-9 to face South Dakota’s Jack Thompson for a spot in the final. Andonian would pick up another technical fall after just over a minute into the game and so progress to the finals to follow the line against well-known ACC nemesis, NC State’s Ed Scott.
The final featured a best-of-three format in which Andonian would see to the launch of the company, holding on to Scott in the first fight, followed by a 12-9 win in the second. The sweep placed Andonian on the US squad for the Junior World Championships.
By securing a spot in Team USA, Andonian adds to the short but storied line of Hokies who wear the red, white and blue on the international podium.
“To be on the same path as Mekhi, Ty Walz, Dave McFadden and everyone on my team who has competed internationally is a pretty big opportunity. It’s exciting to know that I looked up to these guys, followed their lead, and finally being able to fulfill my dream that I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. It’s pretty amazing.”
While Andonian has yet to reach the NCAA podium in his young career, the trip to the World Championships could very well act as a springboard for the ambitions of the coming college season.
“It’s a great opportunity for him to win a world title and compete on that podium, but even after that I think what he’s gained from his training and focus this summer has been tremendous and will catapult him into a legit NCAA title contender, “Head Coach Tony Robie said.
The lights are on and the stage is set; Bryce Andonia is ready to make his dream come true.
The competition kicks off with the preliminary rounds and quarter-finals on Monday, August 16 at 2:00 AM and 6:00 AM EST, followed by the semi-finals at 9:00 AM at 10:30 AM EST. The promotion continues with top-up rounds on Tuesday, August 17 at 2AM 6AM EST. The final medal matches will take place at 5:45 AM and 9:30 AM EST.
The World Junior Championships are streamed live on Flowrestling with a subscription. Follow @HokiesWrestling on Twitter for live updates throughout the tournament.
