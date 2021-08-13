Images from Friday morning’s football training





This Saturday, August 14, the Catamounts took to the grass for the fall camp’s first scrimmage during a special Western Carolina faculty and staff day at Whitmire Stadium with all WCU faculty and staff invited to the west side of the stadium for the free scrimmage. All WCU preseason soccer practices are open to the public. However, it is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and for safety reasons not stand on the pitch or sidelines, and maintain physical distance from the team at all times.Practice times are subject to change. Both season and singles tickets for WCU’s 2021 home schedule are on sale now through the Catamount Athletics ticket office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center; by phone at (828) 227-2401; and online at CatamountSports.com. In addition, to secure the parking lot for 2021 football matches and access to hospitality events on match day, you must become a member of the Catamount Club. For more information about the Catamount Club and supporting scholarships for student athletes, contact their office at (828) 227-3047. Training schedule Catamount football preseason 2021:

Sat, Aug 14 Scrimmage #1 (WCU Faculty/Staff Day) 9:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. (full pads)

Sun 15 Aug No training (team photo day)

Mon Aug 16 Exercise #9 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Tue, Aug 17 Exercise #10 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Wed, Aug 18 Exercise #11 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Thursday 19 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 20 Exercise #12 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (helmets)

Sat, Aug 21 Scrimmage #2 (WCU Student Day) 6:00 PM 8:30 PM (full pads)

Sun 22 Aug WCU Student-Athlete Welcome Back Event

Mon Aug 23 First day of fall classes at WCU

* Practice times are subject to change

Saturday 14 August – WCU Faculty & Staff Scrimmage Day at Whitmire Stadium

Friday 20 August Freshman Walk-in Day Western Carolina University (9 am)

Saturday 21 August – Western Carolina University Student Scrimmage Day at Whitmire Stadium (6:00 PM)

Monday 23 August First day of class for the fall semester

Saturday September 4 2021 Catamount Football Season and Home Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

friday 17 sept The Bob Waters Memorial Laurel Ridge Country Club Waynesville, NC

