Ohio State manages Garrett Wilson’s preseason workload

Ohio State has reduced Garrett Wilson’s workload in preseason training camp, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Friday.

He had been limited in training the day before and spent part of the early training periods in a side court with other injured players.

But there was no injury-related concern for the Buckeyes dynamic receiver, and he was described as good during their subsequent practice.

I think we just had a situation with him where we were just trying to minimize some workload, said Kevin Wilson, because he had the most work of all the players this summer when they were keeping up with distance, run and speed.

That information came from Mickey Marotti, the team’s strength and conditioning coach who monitors players’ running performance during off-season practices and provides coaching recommendations based on the available data.

As a result, Garrett Wilson saw reduced workload in Thursday’s practice as the Buckeyes look to keep him and others healthy through a full run of games this fall.

We’re not just talking about Saturday, or not just going to the opener, Kevin Wilson said, but as we go through the season, the wear and tear on these kids’ bodies.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who was not seen by reporters in practice on Thursday, is also limited for a day or two, according to Kevin Wilson.

