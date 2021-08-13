



EKU organizes colonel football kick-off on August 28

RICHMOND, Ky. Colonel Football Kickoff, presented by Meijer, is scheduled for Saturday, August 28 at Roy Kiddo Stadium. Gates will open at 2pm with a mock match day kick-off scheduled for 3:05pm. Colonel fans of all ages are invited to this event to meet the EKU football team before their season starts. Colonel Football Kickoff, presented by Meijer, is scheduled for Saturday, August 28 atStadium. Gates will open at 2pm with a mock match day kick-off scheduled for 3:05pm. Colonel fans of all ages are invited to this event to meet the EKU football team before their season starts. The EKU football team will host fans for a mock game day, and it will be the first time fans will have the chance to see the new turf and lights inside Roy Kiddo Stadium. Concessions will be open during the event. The first 250 fans get free ice cream! There will be an inflatable children’s zone and a stall with season ticket information. Colonel Club and Junior Colonel Kids’ Club registration will also be made available. An autograph session and meet-and-greet with the EKU football team will close the event with free posters. Due to renovations and work on the Begley Building and the east side of Roy Kiddo Stadium, it will be closed for this event. All seats are open on the west side of the stadium and the hill. Fans will enter Gate 6 or the Moberly Gate on the north/hill side of the stadium. Parking is available at the Van Hoose grounds, John Hanlon grounds, Brockton grounds or the parking garage behind the Olympic Sports Training Center and the Moberly Building. The Alumni Coliseum car park is also open for parking. Please use this link for an EKU parking card. The Colonels open the 2021 season on September 4 in Western Carolina. Season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale at the EKU Ticket Office. Season tickets can be purchased for as little as $6.50 per game with premium rear seats available for less than $35 per game. Overall packages start at just $39 for the 2021 season. All seats for the upcoming season are reserved. Tickets can be purchased online NOW. For additional questions, please contact the EKU Ticket Office at [email protected] 844-3-GOBIGE.

