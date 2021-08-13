Gophers hockey great Natalie Darwitz talks back to UMN coaching – Twin Cities

Natalie Darwitz is back with the University of Minnesota women’s hockey program, which she helped to achieve consecutive national titles as a player. She returns as an assistant coach after a stint on Hamline’s program.

Darwitzs’ assistant at Hamline, Jake Bobrowski, also joins Minnesota as an assistant.

The Gophers have a storied history in women’s hockey and Darwitz plays a big part in it. In addition to the national titles in 2004 and 2005, she set the NCAA single-season point record with 114 in 2004-05.

A U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer, she was a standout on three U.S. Olympic women’s teams that won two silver medals and a bronze medal. She took Hamline to the Frozen Four in consecutive seasons, reaching the championship game in 2019 and holding a record of 88-44-14 there.

Darwitz and Bobrowski fill vacancies at Minnesota created when Joel Johnson became head coach at St. Thomas and Bethany Brausen became its assistant coach.

The Pioneer Press talked to Darwitz about her career move and life.

Yes, it feels a bit like coming home. I was a coach here for two years, sandwiched between playing in the Olympics. So this is very different and it is 10 years away. I’m more of an established coach, of course, after coaching Hamline and flipping that program. I feel like I’m going to be an impactful person on this program and hopefully win some championships and take some championships home with me to the US.

My role is that of top assistant. We’re probably still ironing out all that stuff, but (Gopher’s head coach) Brad (Frost) and I and my other assistant, Jake, we talked. I think the reason Brad hired us and hired me in particular is my hockey knowledge and my relationships with players, and my competitive nature which I can translate into coaching.

If he allows me to be myself, I’m sure my roles will be (a lot) in terms of coaching on the ice, getting top players here in the future and Minnesota just making that top program again, like when I played or when Amanda Kessel was here, Minnesota was at the top. And that’s not to say they weren’t left behind in any way; they’ve been a successful program for the past few years, but only to get that pride of ice cream back on track.

I think Brad knows who I was as a player and he knows who I am, more importantly, as a person and the characters and values ​​I embody in my daily life. He feels I can make a huge impact here and I was definitely not looking to leave.

I was pretty happy with Hamline and pretty excited about our future, and we built that program pretty quickly. So I was excited about that. But I didn’t look when Brad held out his hand. And when I was talking to him, I got the competitive juices back to come back home to the U, to be at a higher level. I have a little more responsibility. Obviously there are resources that the University of Minnesota provides. Professionally, it was the right step for me to step up.

I loved running the program at Hamline. It was a very difficult decision for me to leave. They were great to me, treated me really great, and with my athletic director (Jason Verdugo) I had a great relationship with him. Do you want to experience as an assistant coach or stay with D3 as a head coach? But how often does a position become vacant, D1, where I don’t have to move? That’s actually St. Thomas or the Gophers, right?

So for me the fact that they also had two vacancies was kind of was almost a blow to the head with a frying pan because I actually talked to Brad about bringing my assistant to Hamline about Jake Bobrowski and the vision Brad shared for me about what he wants this program to be like. And I said, “Hey, if this is what you want, I have a great other assistant that would fit what you’re looking for.” And so when I think the two job openings came up, it was like the seas parted, going as intended and whether Jake can come with me from Hamline because we already have that loyal and trusting relationship as coaches, which is huge in this time, right?

Loyalty and trust, to have that in a coaching staff is really huge. So the fact that I knew Brad before(and) Jake comes from Hamline. We can all be a well-oiled unit instead of three people working individually and trying to come together. You know what I mean? And in a week it’ll be like we’ve been together for a long time. That’s pretty rare in a coaching staff.

The difference in me as a coach now and when I was an assistant with the Gophers 10 years ago is day and night. I think if someone asks someone how are you different from 10 years ago? I hope everyone would say, “Well, a lot has changed. I have grown as a person, professionally, personally.” I am 10 years older. I just spend much longer with the game and have more experience. I guess for me the X’s and O’s really haven’t changed. Age makes you wiser and how to handle things and face things and get the most out of players and how to talk to them and for them to shake their heads and let the lamp go out and the twinkle in their eyes, I think that’s what sets me apart from 10 years ago. It was more about, okay, we have to do this exercise and this system. Now the point is, can you continue to develop those relationships and get the most out of this player so that they can become the best player they can be, helping our team to be the best they can be?

I think being involved in recruitment is one piece of the puzzle. In order for the University of Minnesota to stay at the top of the rankings and win national championships, recruitment is the biggest part of that. So I would imagine my role as a recruiter will be pretty tough at the University of Minnesota. Stand in front of parents and players and be authentic first of all in who I am and share with them about the University of Minnesota and why it’s great to play here and if it’s a good fit for them. I have the two sides, where I was both a player and now a coach, so it’s quite rare to know both sides of the university on both spectrums.

My father (Scott), when he coached Eagan High School, the girls’ team, and I was still playing, huh just said, “Hey, come once a week to do some exercises. Work some little games with the players.” And I was like, ‘No. No no no.’ And he just said, “No, you’re coming. You come.” And since I came once a week, it became twice a week. Turns out I was there every day and I totally fell in love with it. I just found that it helped me as a player at that time too, just to see a different perspective I’m more of a calm introverted person so as far as communication goes there’s always room for growth And just by talking to players it helped me translate that back to my own teammates So yeah he’s the one who kind of twisted my arm and got me involved in coaching I always ran camps and clinics growing up but never really coached the team and I absolutely fell in love with it .

Absolute. That would be a great goal of mine (to one day coach the US Olympic women’s team). I got out of USA Hockey since I played and stayed away for a bit. Last June, I finally said yes to attending the trials and evaluating and coaching at the June tryouts for the Olympic team. And I thought, “Yeah, this is something I want to do in the future.” So it would definitely be a goal of mine to coach the highest possible level in women’s hockey and right now that’s the Olympics. If it comes, that would be great. For that I have to keep doing what I do and that is coaching well and being a good person and achieving good results.

I have two boys, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old, Joseph and Zachary. Joseph plays hockey and Zach starts this winter. It was great to watch Joseph play. I’ve helped his team coach his team and it’s just pure joy to be there with him and have him around and buzzing around so it’s just great.

Bob Sansevere hosts The BS Show, a podcast that also airs on radio stations in Duluth (WDSM), Hibbing (WNMT), St. Cloud (WBHR), and Worthington (the RadioWorks network).