The Chris Davis saga in Baltimore is over

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

In case you haven’t heard the news, Chris Davis’ days with the Orioles and Major League Baseball are officially over. The former Birds slugger announced his retirement yesterday, citing the hip injury that has so far sidelined him throughout 2021.

Davis concludes his career with 1,417 games played, most with the Orioles after they took him from Texas in 2011. Of his 295 home runs in his career, he hit 253 with the Birds, taking sixth place in club history. His 656 RBIs with the Orioles rank 11th, two less than Nick Markakis. He amassed a .230/.318/.459 batting line in parts of 10 seasons in Baltimore.

But as we all know, that doesn’t tell the whole story of the Chris Davis saga.

There’s no denying that, as brilliant as the first half of his Orioles career, the tape measure home runs, the climb to slugging superstardom, the All-Star and MVP caliber seasons have seen Davis for the past four or five years. reduced to a national punch line and a target of anger from Orioles fans as he shattered MLB records with his offensive futility after signing a $171 million extension. (Hell is still collecting that money despite his retirement, though his $23 million fee will be deferred for next season.)

Understandably, many Os fans are upset with Davis, who ceased to be a capable Major League player within two years of the ink drying on his massive new contract. His refusal or inability (at least from an outside perspective) to change or make adjustments to his plate approach, even as his struggles became more pronounced every year, only created a furore. Many are just happy that the Orioles are done with him forever.

But call me a softie. I’m going to choose to remember the prolific, fan-favorite Chris Davis from those glorious, early years. The man who hit nearly 200 home runs in a span of five years, leading the majors twice. the man who wore Nate McLouth over his shoulders after a walkoff hit during that wonderful 2012 season. The man who pitched two scoreless innings to win a memorable game at Fenway Park, strikeout for Adrian Gonzalez to launch a thousand GIFs. And the man who was generous with his time and money in the Baltimore community, including his $3 million donation to the University of Maryland Childrens Hospital in 2019.

Chris Davis’ career may have ended on sour, uncomfortable terms. And he is arguably the frontrunner for the worst contract in sports history ever given to a player. But there were some good times, weren’t there?

Left

John Means gets blasted, Orioles hitters go 0-9 with RISP in 6-4 loss to Tigers – Camden Chat

Oh by the way, the Orioles played yesterday too. I’ll give you three guesses how they did it. Check out Mark Brown’s recap for all the details.

John Means struggles with loss to Tigers – Orioles.com

A pair of Orioles share their thoughts on the club’s latest slide, with Trey Mancini saying: “We have to forget about these past two weeks.” Only two weeks?

Connolly: Figuring Out Chris Crush Davis’s Complicated Orioles Legacy The Athletic

Dan Connolly gives his perspective on Chris Davis’ roller coaster career in Baltimore. If Crush ever returns to Camden Yards as part of a reunion, it would be fascinating to gauge the public’s reaction.

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez believes hes the best pitcher in the minors, too. Now he wants to prove it every outing. – The Baltimore Sun

Guys, I really can’t wait for this guy to throw in the big ones.

Orioles Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Congratulations! On this day, five former Orioles were born: right-handed Cory Doyne (40), outfielder Corey Patterson (42), left-handed Will Ohman (44), Why Not? left-handed Jeff Ballard (58), and mid-80s reliever Tom Niedenfuer (62).

August 13 was a big day in history for some Hall of Fame Orioles. Most notably, Jim Palmer turned a no-hitter on this date in 1969, one of only four individual no-nos in Orioles history. Palmer, who had missed all of last season with injuries, fueled eight Oakland Athletics and improved to 11-2 on the season. He walked six, including a basesloaded walk in the ninth, but you can get away with that if you don’t allow basehits.

On this day in 1977, Brooks Robinson played the last game of his career well, more or less. He was announced as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth, but when the Athletics changed pitchers, Brooks got a pinch-hit himself without ever getting an at bat. It was the last time his name ever appeared in a box score, as he retired a week later.

Earl Weaver also made some news on this date. In 1978, the Orioles led the Yankees 3-0 after six innings, but the Yanks scored five runs in the top of the seventh. But when the skies opened up, Weaver did his best to bring the action to a halt, and the ground crews were slow to get the tarpaulin on the field, forcing the rest of the game to be postponed. Under the then-rule, the score returned to the end of the last full inning to give the Orioles a 3-0 victory. MLB changed the rule the following year.