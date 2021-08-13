The Hundred: Liam Livingstone hits 50 as Birmingham Phoenix beats Trent Rockets to top the table

Men’s Hundred, Trent Bridge, Nottingham Birmingham Phoenix 166-6 (100 balls): Livingstone 50 (31), Hammond 38* (20); Boil 2-32 Trent Rockets 150-9 (100 balls): Mullaney 49 (33); Brown 3-27, Pennington 2-11 Birmingham Phoenix wins by 16 runs Score card ; Table

Birmingham Phoenix rose to the top of the men’s hundred table after a comfortable win over rivals Trent Rockets at Trent Bridge.

Liam Livingstone hit 50 from 30 balls and Miles Hammond also scored a quickfire 38 from 20 when Phoenix put in 166-6.

Debutant Dillon Pennington, who finished 2-11 from 15 deliveries, took two wickets when Rockets fell back to 28-3 in response.

Steven Mullaney, who previously took a big catch on the border to sack Livingstone, hit 49 of 33 deliveries to give his side a chance before falling to Pat Brown, the sailor’s pick of the Phoenix bowlers 3-27.

Phoenix overtakes Southern Brave in first place, while Rockets remains in third.

Livingstone lights up the Midlands derby

Thursday we were treated to The Hundred’s first team score of 200.

And for a while it looked like we could get back to that milestone with Phoenix at 90-1 after 55 balls.

Rockets may have pulled their rivals out, but Liam Livingstone’s winning knockout proved to be the difference.

Some players seem to thrive on pressure, and Livingstone is an ONLY player.

Having been given the captaincy in the absence of Moeen Ali, who plays for England in the second Test against India, Livingstone did not succumb to the added responsibility.

Whether it was a top edge or a powerful punch, Livingstone managed to find the limit anyway. His knock included three sixes and four fours and he also becomes the second highest run-scorer in the Men’s Hundred.

But, as this running map shows, he clearly prefers one side over the other

Livingstone scored 48 of his 50 runs on the leg side

Mullaney’s efforts in vain

Mullaney did everything he could to keep Phoenix working hard for the win, both in the field and with the bat.

It took something special to end Livingstone’s innings and Mullaney made it out of the bag when he took this stunner of a catch…

With his team in big trouble at 57-4 when Samit Patel was bowled by spinner Imran Tahir (who, of course, treated us to his signature wild run around the field celebration), Mullaney took the reins and hit three sixes and two fours.

Despite the loss, Rockets will be encouraged by Mullaney’s guts and character.

A debut to remember for Pennington

The Hundred is the perfect platform for young players to make a name for themselves, and one cricketer who announced himself on the big stage was 22-year-old Dillon Pennington.

The Shropshire-born sailor’s first victim was Alex Hales, one of the most explosive white-ball cricketers in domestic cricket, and his second was the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 batsman, England’s Dawid Malan.

Pennington threw the ball with the perfect line and length that cut the top of Hale’s stump.

Two balls later he had Malan chasing him for a duck.

Not a bad introduction to the competition…