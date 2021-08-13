How each job group in 2021 compares to 2020

The 2020 season can be considered a success for Oregon football despite only going 4-3 with a Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa state. The Ducks still won a second consecutive Pac-12 title, but expectations are rising towards 2021.

Oregon is one of the most talented teams in the country, despite losing a handful of talent to the NFL, such as Jevon Holland and Penei Sewell, but both have opted out of the 2020 campaign.

Mario Cristobal brings in the number 6 recruiting class in the country and his roster is arguably the most talented in school history. Talent is emerging in most positions.

Which position groups will be better and worse than their 2020 versions?

Attacking line

Better or worse (than 2020): Slightly better

I know what you may be thinking, how could Oregon’s offensive line be better in 2021 without Penei Sewell on the roster? But some people have forgotten that he opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draw and his last game with the Ducks was in 2019.

So if you look at the returning pieces on the offensive line, the Ducks bring back four starters and may have an opening on a tackle, but Steven Jones seems like the right man for the job.

Seventh-year (not a typo) lineman George Moore returns as the projected starter on the left tackle and while that may seem alarming, he’s backed by one of the top recruits in the 2021 class in five star Kingsley Suamataia, so that’s an immediate two -deep upgrade.

Plus, TJ Bass and Alex Forsyth are back with another year of interior design experience and they should be even better.

Add Bram Walden, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Noah Miller to the mix and the Ducks have a better and deeper line of attack in 2021.