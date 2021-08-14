Laker women’s hockey kicks off 2021-22 campaign on October 16 | Sport





OSWEGO After a canceled 2020-21 season, the Oswego State women’s hockey team has announced its schedule for next season’s campaign. It has been 522 days since Oswego State last played in a game. The Lakers lost 6-1 to Plattsburgh State on March 7, 2020 in the NEWHL Championship game at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. Oswego State has only one exhibition game this season and will face the Valley Eagles on October 16. The Valley Eagles are a Tier 1 AAA hockey team based in Syracuse and play at the Onondaga Nation Arena in Nedrow. The Lakers kick off the regular season down the road with a foray into the western half of Division III women’s hockey. They travel to Adrian College (Adrian, Michigan) on October 29. The last time Oswego State played against the Bulldogs was in 2011. After Adrian, the Lakers will attend Trine University (Angola, Indiana) on October 30 for the inaugural game between the teams. Buffalo State comes to the shores of Lake Ontario for the Oswego States home opener on November 6 for the Lakers first NEWHL game of the season. The Lakers receive SUNY Potsdam on November 7. The following weekend, Oswego State travels to SUNY Cortland on Friday, Nov. 12, before hosting the perennial powerhouse Plattsburgh on that Saturday to start a run of three more home games. SUNY Canton, which joined the NEWHL in 2019, will come to the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena on November 19, followed by Potsdam (November 20) and non-competition William Smith College on November 23 for a midweek game. Oswego State will travel again to SUNY Cortland on December 3 to conclude the first half of the season before the winter break. After a month off, the Lakers head to Amherst, Massachusetts on January 3 to kick off the new year against Amherst College. Morrisville State, which also joined the NEWHL in 2019, will host the Lakers on January 7. Oswego State has three more consecutive home games, starting with the UCHC’s Utica College (January 9) before hosting Plattsburgh (January 14) and Cortland (January 15). By the end of the season, the Lakers will have four away games, including two non-conference games. Hamilton College will host on January 18, followed by Plattsburgh (January 21) and Potsdam (January 22) for another game against William Smith on January 25. The Lakers have two back-to-back home-and-home weekends against Morrisville (February 4 and 5) and Canton (February 11 and 12) to close out that three-game series against the Mustangs and Roos. The regular season ends with two away games in Buffalo State on February 18 and 19. The NEWHL playoffs begin on February 26 with the semifinals, and if the Lakers qualify, the NCAA tournament begins on March 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.oswegocountynewsnow.com/sports/laker-women-s-hockey-begins-2021-22-campaign-on-oct-16/article_2077e324-fb95-11eb-9239-cf6207d2d8a8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos