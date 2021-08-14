England v India: Haseeb Hameed and the brutal pain of the golden duck

A total of 1,655 men have been dismissed as first pitch in Test cricket.

Some of them are astonishing. Both William Whitty and Sanath Jayasuriya managed to pull one out. Neither of them had run away – they were both caught. How they scored one run and were fired on the only pitch they encountered is a mystery.

Some are notorious. In 1981, Ian Botham’s second innings out against Australia at Lord’s completed a pair and was one of his last acts as England captain. What followed in Headingley is etched in cricket folklore.

Others are a small speck in the game’s history. England’s Alan Wells was out against the West Indies in 1995 and never played test cricket again.

However, no one can match Haseeb Hameed for the collective sense of heartbreak, devastation and desolation.

This should have been his glorious return. The great redemption. Affirmation that anything is possible with perseverance, faith and hard work.

Hameed went 1717 days between performances in England. The waif-like youth barely out of school, ‘Baby Boycott’, a 19-year-old who bats as a veteran for three Tests in India in 2016.

Then and now: Hameed in 2016 and 2021

And then? Nothing. A five-year wilderness ramble that started with a broken hand and plummeted to a form defect that threatened his career.

Some never doubted their belief that he would come again – even when he averaged just nine in first-class cricket for an entire season.

Bolton’s boy had to raise sticks to get back on track. Are moving from Lancashire to Nottinghamshire not only did the runs return, but the connoisseurs spoke of increased strength and maturity. For a while, England’s recall felt inevitable.

Anyone who has ever played cricket, at any level, knows the indignity of a golden duck.

If the humiliation of having a nothing with your name isn’t enough, there’s the number one next to it, etching in history that you didn’t survive a single, meager birth.

Some batsmen compare getting out to a kind of slow death, complete with the feeling of sadness that follows.

A golden duck is an instant execution. Not even the chance to say your last words from the gallows as the firing squad pulled the trigger before your neck is in the noose.

The anticipation of an innings is to wonder where the journey will take you – the shots, the sweat, the verbal joust with the bowler – but a golden duck is the ultimate blowout of a dream, like ending an adventure before you packed your bags. bags.

In fact, a golden duck can take less time than it takes to set up your sanitary napkin.

Who hasn’t waited to fire full of optimism? For Hameed, the wait was nearly five years.

He came out, cheered by the crowd of the Lord, brandishing the club as he moved toward the crease, wearing a chest protector that looked like someone had tucked a car door into his shirt.

He checked his guard three times and scratched the ground to make sure he was in just the right place.

What followed was inexplicable. A straight from Mohammed Siraj missed, in cricket terms, light years. Center and combed out of stumps. A golden duck. After all that.

Haseeb Hameed averaged 43.80 of his three Tests for this match

Lord’s heaved a collective sob of horror. Never has such a level of optimism been so brutally destroyed so quickly.

Then the lonely and desolate people trudge back. Even the hardest heart would want to run up to him and give him a big hug, tell him that everything will be fine and that cricket is a stupid game anyway.

But if you’ve endured what Hameed went through, it’s a win in itself to even play for England again.

Though he suffered the pain of a first-baller, he was still able to appear on the locker room balcony and share a joke with his teammates.

In 1902, South African great Jimmy Sinclair, a man who once escaped from a POW camp and played rugby for both the Springboks and England, made 104 against Australia after registering a golden duck earlier in the match.

That’s the thing about Test cricket – there are always the second innings.