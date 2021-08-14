BYU Football Schedule: Likely Wins, Losses and Tossups

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his latest preseason SP+ college football rankings – BYU came in at #31. BYU’s opponents in 2021 were number 14 (USC) and number 116 (Georgia Southern) in the SP+ rankings.

With SP+ as a baseline, which games on BYU’s 2021 schedule are likely wins, likely losses, and likely tossups?

Let’s start with likely wins. Any team that scores 20 places or lower than the Cougars in the SP+ rankings is considered a chance of winning.

Likely to win

vs Arizona – Saturday Sept 4

BYU takes on Arizona at the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming out of a 0-5 season after which she fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.