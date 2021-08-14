What happened to cricket commentary?





by Dancea Lipson It’s no fun listening to cricket commentary by the new crop of West Indian commentators. If you are a cricket fan, your alternatives are to either tolerate the cringing and persistent assault on your sensibilities or watch the cricket on mute. Just a few linguistic gems that come to mind: we saw him did That

Nice leg and short leg is upwards

He is good debt bowler

Just short of a good length

The bowler gave him too much witt

The sensor was not in the right place

Things have changed since the pandamic As if these transgressions weren’t bad enough, we also dealt with the voice and haircut of a certain Curtley Ambrose, which doesn’t look good nor fit. In England, Darren Sammy has provided TV commentary on the hundred, (How did he get there?), and he talks about the collection, instead of collections. Damn, is it a West Indian thing? These comments are heard all over the world. A few questions: who selects our commentators? What conditions must potential commentators have before they qualify as commentators and are unleashed on the helpless listeners? Is an English language facility one of these conditions? Why do they almost all seem to come from a particular Caribbean country? We can do much better, can’t we? I remember listening to comments on the most recent series about our female cricketers and being impressed by at least 2 of the commentators (one of whom happened to be Viv Richards’ son). And I thought: the closet is not bare. We can do better if we make the effort to seek them out. The quality of cricket commentary from the West Indies seems to have gone down seems step with the standard of our cricket. Mediocrity has become the norm. As we work to bring our cricket back to the standards of yesteryear, perhaps we can also pay attention to the quality of our cricket commentary. NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nowgrenada.com/2021/08/whatever-happened-to-cricket-commentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos