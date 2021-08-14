Re-evaluate the secondary after Prunty transfer

The South Carolina soccer team took a major hit on defense this week with the announced transfer of Karon Prunty. The former freshman All-American was only on campus for a month and dropped out of the program for personal reasons. Prunty was expected to take first-team reps at cornerback and was seeded as a starter alongside Cam Smith in South Carolina in the secondary.

Now the Gamecocks must find a replacement on the outside. The roster was very thin in the off-season, but the coaching staff was able to add some key pieces in the summer. Inbound transfers Davis Spaulding, Marcellas Dial, Isaiah Norris and Carlins Platel will all be given the chance to earn a starting position. There are also a number of up-and-coming underclassmen looking to make their first real contributions on the field. Who will step down?

Let’s take a look at every cornerback on the roster and have a go at who will eventually filter in the starting rotation when the season opener rolls around.

The top group

The best secondary sector options in South Carolina are Cam Smith, Marcellas Dial, Carlins Platel, David Spaulding, and Joey Hunter. Smith will be a day one starter if he is healthy. He has the most SEC experience on the roster and tied for the team leader last season with two interceptions. It is dark behind him.

Dial looks like a top contender to take Prunty’s corner spot after a stint at Georgia Military Junior College. He was rated the seventh best JUCO cornerback in the country and was able to make it to campus in time for spring practice.

Another transfer, Platel looks like he will be more mindful of nickel position when the Gamecocks use five defensive backs. The ballhawking defender picked up seven passes in three seasons at Assumption University and has the potential to become a game-changer for South Carolina high school.

Spaulding has been on campus since January after spending his freshman season at Georgia Southern. He picked up one pass, which he returned for a score against Appalachian State last year. Hunter is entering its second year with the Gamecocks and has received some off-season accolades from his new staff. He could consider nickel or on the outside.

the reserves

Undergrads O’Donnell Fortune, Dom Hill and La’Dareyen Craig provide depth, as does the transfer of Isaiah Norris. Norris may have the fastest path to a starting role as the JUCO performer was rated the eighth best cornerback before joining the Gamecocks. However, the Palmetto State resident has just arrived on campus and it will likely be some time before he picks up on the new schedule.

Forture and Hill were both members of the 2020 recruiting class and they both saw the field sparingly last season. Each has flipped between safety and cornerback, so it remains to be seen where they will land when the season starts. Craig is only a freshman and it will probably take him some time to get into the rotation.

the safeguards

The loss of Prunty shouldn’t have much of an impact on the safety position, where Tyrese Ross, Jaylin Dickerson, Jaylan Foster, RJ Roderick and Jahmar Brown will battle for the starting roles. Dickerson, Roderick and Foster all played a good deal last season, while Brown makes the transition from linebacker to safety under the new staff.

Tyrese Ross has been transferred from Washington State and will be pushing for game time. He will have the chance to crack the starting lineup at some point, but may be a little behind some players who were already on the roster.

Projecting the Start Rotation

For now, we predict a starting five from Cam Smith, Marcellas Dial, Carlins Platel, Jaylin Dickerson and RJ Roderick.

Expect the secondary rotation to be very fluid until the coaching staff can identify the players best suited to the schedule.