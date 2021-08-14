Effect of empty stadiums during pandemic





Playing professional football matches in empty stadiums had a huge negative effect on home team success, nearly cutting home advantage in half, new research shows.

Home advantage describes the advantage that a sports team playing at their own venue enjoys over the visiting team. This can be attributed to the effect of fans on the players or referee; playing in a familiar environment and the effects of travel on the visiting team. The new study, conducted by the University of Leeds and Northumbria University, took advantage of the unique opportunity presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to test whether home advantage applies when fans are not in the stands. Researchers used data from Football-Data.co.uk and the online database FiveThirtyEight to rate 4,844 matches in 11 countries, including the English Premier League and Championship, Germany’s Bundesliga 1 and 2, Spain’s La Liga 1 and 2, Italy’s Serie A and B, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Greek Super League, Turkish Super Lig, Austrian Bundesliga, Danish Superligaen, Russian Premier League and Swiss Super League. They found that home teams accumulated significantly fewer points and scored fewer goals when there was no crowd. The researchers found on average: With fans present, teams won 0.39 more points per game at home than away

In the absence of fans, the advantage was nearly halved as teams at home won just 0.22 points more than away

With fans present, home teams scored 0.29 goals more per game than away teams

In the absence of fans, the home teams scored just 0.15 goals more than the visitors. In addition, the lack of crowds affected the way umpires judged fouls against home and away teams. The data showed: Referees gave more fouls against the home team in empty stadiums

Referees gave a similar number of fouls against the away team in empty stadiums

Referees gave far fewer yellow cards to away teams in empty stadiums

Referees gave similar numbers of yellow cards to the home side in empty stadiums – even though they made more mistakes

Red cards followed a similar pattern that was less pronounced, yet significant Lead author Dane McCarrick, from the School of Psychology at the University of Leeds, said: “COVID-19 forced football at all levels to an unexpected stop, just a quarter of the way through the 2019/2020 season. “When it returned, the rest of the games took place behind closed doors with no fans present. This presented an unintended and unique opportunity to examine one of the most talked about and empirically studied phenomena in professional team sport: home advantage. . “This new knowledge shows that fan presence matters in the most basic sense.” dominant game Previous studies on home advantage have examined how goals scored and points awarded at home matches are compared to performance at away matches. This study is the first to examine whether home advantage affects a team’s dominance in a match. The researchers measured dominance by the number of corners, shots and shots on target they had in a given match. The study found that home teams were less dominant without their supportive fans, with an average of 0.7 fewer corners won per game, 1.3 fewer attempts and 0.4 fewer shots on target. But the findings suggested that the lack of crowds made little difference to the offensive hold of away teams, with only 0.10 extra corners, 0.17 more shots and 0.20 more shots on target. And the researchers found that team dominance had a much greater influence on referee decisions than the presence of home fans. Mr McCarrick said: “When a team’s dominance over the game was included in the analysis, the associations were much weakened for fouls and yellow cards and, remarkably, not significant for red cards. This shows for the first time that the influence of home fans on umpires usually disappears when playing style is taken into account.” dr. Sandy Wolfson, a sports and exercise psychologist in the Department of Psychology at Northumbria University, collaborated with Dane on this study. dr. Wolfson has conducted extensive research into the psychological aspects of football for players, umpires and fans, working with Premier League clubs and the Football Association. She said: “This is a very important study that adds to the long-standing debate about the main reasons for home advantage in sport – a global phenomenon affecting team sports at all levels, from recreational to elite.”

